Emmanuel Insurance Expands Coverage to Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia

Emmanuel Insurance logo

Emmanuel Insurance is proud to announce its expansion into Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia with the addition of two new office locations.

LOWER GWYNEDD, PA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmanuel Insurance, a trusted provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, is proud to announce its expansion into Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia with the addition of two new office locations. Residents and businesses in the newly expanded regions can now access the same trusted guidance and tailored policies that have made Emmanuel Insurance a preferred choice for countless clients in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.“Our expansion into Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia is more than growth — it’s an opportunity to welcome new families into ours while continuing our tradition of personal service, dependable protection, and affordable insurance solutions," said Sophia Kyriakodis, Owner of Emmanuel Insurance. "We look forward to offering peace of mind and security to even more families and businesses in these communities."With nearly two decades of industry experience and a reputation built on trust and client satisfaction, as evidenced by 640+ 5-star Google reviews, Emmanuel Insurance continues to prioritize tailored coverage solutions. The agency offers a wide range of insurance products, including home, auto, commercial, and specialty policies, ensuring individuals and businesses receive the protection they need.Tino Kayafas, Risk Advisor at Emmanuel Insurance, is spearheading quoting initiatives and client relations at both new locations. “My grandfather, Milton Kayafas, was a general contractor and owner of Olympic Contracting in Steubenville, OH. My dad, Gus Kayafas, is an architect and the owner of Kayafas Architects in Wheeling, WV. I grew up seeing my grandfather’s and my dad’s fingerprints all over The Ohio Valley, building and designing the very churches, homes, and businesses that we all interact with on a daily basis.” said Tino. “I want to have the same impact - to look around and see how we’ve helped the strong and resilient business owners and families of The Ohio Valley and Northeast Ohio thrive. I want to be a part of their legacy and help them protect it.”The two new offices are located at 20006 Detroit Road, Suite #303 in Rocky River, OH and 2307 Chapline Street, Suite #4, Wheeling, WV.For more information about Emmanuel Insurance's expanded coverage and available services, please visit https://www.emmanuelins.com or call 610-279-4349.About Emmanuel Insurance:For nearly two decades, Emmanuel Insurance has been dedicated to serving individuals, families, and businesses with customized insurance solutions and unmatched customer support. Their team of experienced professionals takes the time to understand each client’s needs, offering comprehensive coverage options from top-rated carriers. Whether it's home, auto, life, or business insurance, Emmanuel Insurance ensures clients receive the best possible protection.Built on a foundation of integrity, expertise, and commitment to client satisfaction, Emmanuel Insurance has earned a top-rated reputation within the industry and the communities it serves. With a client-first approach and a passion for safeguarding what matters most, Emmanuel Insurance proudly stands by its motto: "We Are Family & We Will Protect Yours."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.