Jazz at Judson's Live: Featuring the Jeff Rupert Quartet with guest George Garzone

Jeff Rupert and his quartet welcome George Garzone to the stage at Judson's Live! at the Dr. Phillips Center Sunday November 16th for two shows, 5 and 730pm.

Sometimes an album comes along that reminds us how the tenor saxophone is supposed to sound!” — Jazz Times

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenor Sax Titan George Garzone Joins Forces with Jeff Rupert at Judson's Live Judson's Live, Orlando's premier listening room, is proud to present a one-of-a-kind saxophone summit featuring internationally renowned tenor saxophonists Jeff Rupert and George Garzone. The celebrated musicians will join forces for two intimate and electrifying performances on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.This special evening will showcase the artistic chemistry between two giants of the modern jazz scene. Jeff Rupert, the UCF Director of Jazz Studies and founder of Flying Horse Records, will lead his quartet, which includes Richard Drexler on piano, Charlie Silva on bass, and special guest drummer McClenty Hunter.Grammy winner George Garzone, a legendary jazz educator at Berklee College of Music and a veteran of the iconic trio The Fringe, brings his deep improvisational knowledge to the Judson's stage. This rare collaboration promises a powerful display of musical virtuosity and creative interplay that will captivate both longtime jazz aficionados and new audiences.Event Details:• What: Jeff Rupert Quartet featuring George Garzone• When: Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 5:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.• Where: Judson's Live at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32801• Tickets: Available at drphillipscenter.orgAbout the ArtistsJeff Rupert is a Pegasus Distinguished Professor and Director of Jazz Studies at the University of Central Florida. As a performer, he has toured and recorded with a variety of legendary artists, including Mel Tormé, Diane Schuur, and Benny Carter, and is featured on Benny Carter's Grammy-winning album Harlem Renaissance. He is also the founder of Flying Horse Records, which has released critically acclaimed recordings from the Flying Horse Big Band.George Garzone is a Boston-based saxophone master known for his technical command and profound harmonic language. As a professor at Berklee College of Music, he has mentored some of the most influential saxophonists of his generation, including Joshua Redman, Mark Turner, and Donny McCaslin. A pioneer of the "Triadic Chromatic Approach" to improvisation, Garzone's extensive discography includes collaborations with musicians like Danilo Perez and Joe Lovano.McClenty Hunter (drums), Richard Drexler (piano) and Charlie Silva (bass)join Garzone and Rupert.________________________________________INTERVIEW: JEFF RUPERTRM: What is the significance of having a musician of George Garzone's stature perform with your quartet?JR: George Garzone is a titan of the tenor saxophone and an educator whose influence is generational. For my quartet to share the stage with him is a profound honor. His presence pushes us to elevate our performance to another level, and the musical conversation between us will be spontaneous and creative. We have a shared language rooted in jazz tradition, but our individual voices are distinct, which will make for an exciting musical exploration.RM: How did this collaboration with George Garzone come to be?JR: George and I recorded an album called The Ripple a few years back, that was hugely successful. The opportunity to play together at Judson's Live is something we've both been looking forward to. It’s always a thrill to perform with musicians you admire, and George's reputation as a fearless and creative improviser is second to none. The venue is perfect for this kind of intimate and focused musical exchange.RM: Your quartet is known for its swinging, post-bop style. How will Garzone's improvisational approach blend with your group's sound?JR: George's playing is incredibly expressive, and his deep understanding of the music of John Coltrane and Stan Getz is truly astounding. While his style can be quite experimental, it's all built on a deep foundation of jazz history, just like our music. I think audiences will be fascinated by how our sounds complement each other. The blend of our styles is what will make this performance so special; it's a meeting of creative minds that promises new musical territory.RM: Why is Judson's Live the ideal venue for a concert like this?JR: Judson's Live is designed for exactly this kind of performance. The acoustics are stellar, the atmosphere is intimate, and it's a space where people can genuinely listen and connect with the music. The bar and fare at Judson's is second to none. I recommend the Old Fashioned, and then something off of their superb menu. It’s a return to the classic listening room experience, which is perfect for jazz. This setting allows us to create a deep and engaging musical conversation with each other and with the audience.RM: What can the audience expect from this performance?JR: Expect swinging, joyful night. George is a master storyteller on the saxophone, and my band will be right there with him, ready to respond and push the musical boundaries. We'll be playing a mix of original compositions and classic standards. Above all, it will be a night of honest, spontaneous, and powerful jazz music from the heart.

