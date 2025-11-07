Art and Healing Take Center Stage at Veterans Day Event

Veterans and community members tour Help Heal Veterans Headquarters

Community members gathered at Help Heal Veterans’ “Creativity Heals: Veterans Day Open House” to learn how craft therapy supports veterans

As we honor those who have served in our armed forces this Veterans Day, we want to raise awareness of how creativity can heal the visible and invisible wounds of war” — Capt. Joe McClain, USN (Ret.), CEO, Help Heal Veterans

WINCHESTER, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Help Heal Veterans (Heal Vets), the nation’s leader in therapeutic craft kits for veterans and active-duty service members, hosted Creativity Heals: Veterans Day Open House at its headquarters in Winchester, Calif. The event featured the unveiling of “The Healing Journey,” an art installation that illustrates a service member’s journey of service, struggle, and healing and the vital role creativity can play in recovery.

Guided by the belief that Creativity Heals, community members learned how craft therapy supports veterans recovering from traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, and other wounds of war. Guests took guided tours of Heal Vets’ craft kit manufacturing facilities, participated in hands-on craft workshops, and enjoyed live music from the American Patriot Music Project.

“As we honor those who have served in our armed forces this Veterans Day, we want to raise awareness of how creativity can heal the visible and invisible wounds of war,” said Capt. Joe McClain, USN (Ret.), CEO, Help Heal Veterans. “We welcomed community members to experience firsthand how Creativity Heals through craft therapy as we celebrate both the healing power of creativity and the community that stands behind our veterans.”

“I struggle with PTSD, panic attacks, and anxiety. Putting the craft kits together helps ease those symptoms — it occupies my mind and keeps me calm,” said Master Sergeant Everett Shiltz, USMC (Ret.).

“I suffer from PTSD and isolation. These craft kits help me keep my mind off the demons inside; they keep my mind occupied,” said Yvonne Wilson, USAF (Ret.).

Representatives from other Veteran Service Organizations including Thundar & Lightning & Peace, Semper Utilis, American Patriot Music Project, The Vet Center, American Legion, and Wellness for Veterans, as well as NAMTA (the International Art Materials Association), and sponsors including Southwest Airlines and Starbucks also participated, offering free prizes and sharing ways to support veterans and their healing journeys.

Links to B-roll, SOTS, and hi-res images can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xhnqf8v39ghnwzq1v9sde/AOqDe_8HX5UvjKXrUkDIabo?rlkey=85099zlgklp95ughhlk5msypc&e=1&dl=0

Credit: ENJET MEDIA

About Help Heal Veterans

For 50 years, Help Heal Veterans has made a real difference in the lives of America’s veterans by helping them heal from the invisible wounds of war through creativity. Founded during the Vietnam War, Heal Vets supplies craft therapy kits free-of-charge to active-duty military and veterans nationwide and is the nation’s leader in using creative arts to support the healing process and support warrior resiliency. The kits often become an integral part of a patient’s treatment plan for those recovering from traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, or other wounds of war.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.