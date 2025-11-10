Fliant introduces FlightVue FDM — Advanced Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) and FOQA Software

FlightVue FDM brings automation and pilot engagement to Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) and Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) programs worldwide.

With FlightVue FDM, we're turning fragmented workflows into a seamless digital process that's efficient, compliant, and scalable across mixed fleets." — Iliya Maksimov, Co-founder & Chief Operations Officer at Fliant.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fliant , an aviation technology company specializing in flight data analytics, today announced the launch of FlightVue FDM , a next-generation Flight Data Monitoring and Analysis solution designed to help airlines and operators modernize their FDM and FOQA programs, enhancing safety, performance, and compliance through automation and intelligent data workflows.Built on the FlightVue platform , FlightVue FDM extends Fliant’s comprehensive analytics stack—alongside the pilot-facing FlightAdvise app—to deliver fully automated ingestion, processing, and analysis with instant event detection and role-based reporting. The result is faster insights, fewer manual steps, and stronger engagement between flight crews and safety teams.“We’ve spent the last two years working side-by-side with operators to automate flight analysis and pilot feedback,” said Iliya Maksimov, Co-founder & Chief Operations Officer at Fliant. “With FlightVue FDM, we’re turning fragmented workflows into a seamless digital process that’s efficient, compliant, and scalable across mixed fleets.”Data coverage and compatibilityFlightVue FDM supports ARINC 717/767 recorder data (DFDR/QAR) and avionics exports for aircraft not equipped with recorders, including CSV-based sources. This provides a practical path to FDM/FDA across diverse fleets. Automated pipelines handle decoding, normalization, and event detection, with configurable logic tailored to operator SOPs.Aligned to EASA’s findingsEASA’s recent DATAPP project identified several key challenges in current FDM practices. FlightVue FDM was engineered to address them all. The platform simplifies Data Frame Layout (DFL) mapping through an intuitive UI-based editor and a large library of predefined layouts, reducing vendor dependency and setup time. Its cloud-native architecture ensures scalability, transparency, and flexibility—eliminating vendor lock-in and costly onboarding.FlightVue also brings flexibility to event definitions, allowing operators to adopt Fliant’s standard event library or version their own for full auditability. Data fusion capabilities enable recorder and avionics data to be combined with operational, roster, and ADS-B sources, enriching analytical context. Finally, structured governance and role-based access ensure secure collaboration between safety, training, and operations teams.“DATAPP’s conclusions were unambiguous,” Maksimov added. “Standardized data structures, cloud scalability, flexible events, multimodal data fusion, and robust governance are the foundation for modern FDM. FlightVue FDM was built to operationalize exactly these principles.”About FliantFliant is a forward-looking aviation software company dedicated to turning flight and operational data into actionable intelligence. By leveraging time-series data, advanced analytics, and cloud technologies, Fliant helps airlines and operators enhance safety, performance, and efficiency.The company’s vision is to revolutionize aviation by unlocking the transformative power of time-series data—building a future where data-driven insights guide operations, elevate safety, and raise efficiency standards across all types of flight operations.The FlightVue platform powers Fliant’s suite of aviation software solutions, including FlightVue FDM for full-lifecycle flight data monitoring and analysis, FlightAdvise—a pilot-facing mobile debriefing app that bridges the gap between flight crews and safety intelligence—and the FlightVue Data Platform, a scalable architecture supporting advanced analytics, AI readiness, and cross-domain integration.Fliant believes that no operation is too small and no fleet too complex. Its mission is to make powerful flight data insights accessible to every operator—securely governed, scalable, and tailored to real-world aviation workflows.

