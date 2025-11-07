Veterans Guardian Earns Federal Recognition: HIRE Vets Medallion Award – Silver Level

Veterans Guardian is honored with the only federal-level veterans employment award recognizing veteran hiring excellence.

We are proud to be recognized at the federal level for what we’ve long believed” — Abby Reed, Human Resources Director.

PINEHURST, NC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veterans Guardian today announced that it has earned the HIRE Vets Medallion Award – Silver Level, a prestigious recognition from the U.S. Department of Labor. The award underscores the company’s demonstrated commitment to recruiting, employing, and retaining veterans at the federal level.“We are proud to be recognized at the federal level for what we’ve long believed: veterans bring unmatched experience, discipline, and dedication. This award encourages us to raise the bar further in how we support and include those who’ve served.”— Abby Reed, Human Resources Director.Significance of the Award:The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is currently the only federal-level award that formally honors organizations for veteran employment efforts. It assesses employers based on criteria including veteran recruitment, hiring, retention, professional development, and outreach.A formal award ceremony is scheduled for November 7, 2025.Veterans Guardian’s Veteran Employment Strategy:Veterans Guardian’s strategy to support veterans in employment includes:• Structured hiring processes aimed at veteran candidates• Retention, career development, and upskilling programs• Internal veteran resource groups and mentorship• Tracking veteran employment metrics and outcomesThese initiatives complement the company’s long-standing Military Friendlydesignation, reinforcing a holistic and sustained commitment to the military community.About Veterans Guardian: Veterans Guardian is a VA Disability Benefits consulting company. We give veterans personalized attention, support and service as they navigate the massive — and sometimes confusing — VA claims process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.