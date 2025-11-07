Influential Women Recognizes Kelly Ortega, MBA/MSL: Driving Innovation in Healthcare and Life Sciences

TEMPE, AR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating Leadership and Excellence in Quality Management at Nestlé Health ScienceInfluential Women is proud to announce the inclusion of Kelly Ortega, MBA/MSL, in its esteemed 2025 recognition series. With over 15 years of dedicated experience in the healthcare and life sciences sectors, Kelly stands out as a seasoned quality management professional currently making significant contributions as a Quality Manager at Nestlé Health Science. Her expertise has been instrumental in advancing VOWST, the first FDA-approved oral microbiome therapy, a groundbreaking innovation in patient care.Kelly’s impressive career trajectory showcases her unwavering commitment to quality systems, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence. She has held key leadership roles at prestigious organizations, including Seres Therapeutics and CSL Plasma, where she honed her skills in Deviation Management, Continuous Improvements, Inspection Readiness, batch release, and fostering effective cross-functional collaboration.A proud alumna of Western International University with a Bachelor of Science Degree, Kelly further distinguished herself by earning dual master’s degrees in Business Administration and Organizational Leadership from Grand Canyon University. Her academic achievements led to her induction into the Delta Mu Delta Honors Society, reflecting her dedication to excellence in her field. Kelly’s leadership style is characterized by her ability to inspire and motivate teams, ensuring they perform at their peak while maintaining the highest standards of product quality and patient safety.In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kelly is known for her vibrant personality, great sense of humor, and diverse interests outside of work. She enjoys camping, reading, and traveling, which enrich her personal life and contribute to her well-rounded character.Moreover, Kelly is deeply committed to philanthropy. She has raised thousands of dollars through volunteer work with organizations such as United Way and the Immune Deficiency Foundation. Her charitable efforts extend to the Saint Mary’s Food Bank of Arizona, Kyrene Elementary School District, United Food Bank, and the Arizona Hemophilia Association, showcasing her dedication to giving back to the community.As part of the Influential Women recognition series, Kelly Ortega embodies the spirit of leadership, excellence, and service. Her contributions in the healthcare industry not only advance operational standards but also inspire others to follow in her footsteps.Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kelly-ortega Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

