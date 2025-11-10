Synthetic Aperture Radar Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Synthetic Aperture Radar Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The market size of synthetic aperture radar has seen a significant expansion in the past few years. The market, which was valued at $4.87 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $5.49 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The past growth in this market has been fuelled by factors such as defense and military applications, observation and monitoring of the earth, infrastructure enhancement, satellite deployment, and management of natural resources.

Over the coming years, the synthetic aperture radar market is predicted to experience substantial growth. Forecasted to reach $8.93 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9%, the market expansion during this period can be linked to factors such as climate change observation, smart city and urban development, precise farming, disaster relief, and management, and GNSS augmentation. Key trends to watch during this period include an emphasis on continuous surveillance and monitoring, adopting SAR in climate studies and environmental scrutiny, employing SAR for crisis management and swift response, broadening SAR use for maritime observation, and partnerships for sharing SAR data and achieving global coverage.

What Are The Factors Driving The Synthetic Aperture Radar Market?

The synthetic aperture radar market is growing due to increased investment in UAVs for surveillance and attacks. The extensive use of UAVs in a multitude of situations, drawn from their enhanced safety features, is a significant factor. The ability to command these drones remotely enables them to monitor various locations, identify any potential threats and alert the necessary teams about alarming situations in places like oil and gas refineries, pipelines, and flare stacks. Drone technology is particularly useful in military operations during high-risk times. The MILSAR SAR/MTI Radar is specifically designed for employment on airborne platforms for operations such as intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, deterrence, and attacks. Indicatively, in February 2024, the UK Ministry of Defense announced a new drone strategy, including an investment of at least 4.5 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) in new unmanned aerial systems for the next ten years. Therefore, the increased commitment to funding UAVs for surveillance purposes will contribute to the continued growth of the synthetic aperture radar market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Synthetic Aperture Radar Market?

Major players in the Synthetic Aperture Radar Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Airbus Defence and Space S.A.S.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• German Aerospace Center

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Synthetic Aperture Radar Market?

Leading businesses in the synthetic aperture radar market are innovating advanced offerings such as drone-mounted synthetic aperture radar (SAR) to expand their customer reach, boost sales, and escalate revenue. Drone-embedded synthetic aperture radar (SAR) is the amalgamation of synthetic aperture radar technology and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones. For example, GalaxEye Space, an Indian space tech startup, unveiled a drone-based synthetic aperture radar (SAR) system in August 2023. This cutting-edge technology furnishes extremely detailed, high-resolution all-weather imagery even under demanding weather circumstances. The success in creating and demonstrating this new technology makes GalaxEye the first private Indian firm to reach this landmark. The SAR system integrates a proprietary data fusion technology, marking a considerable leap in planetary-based understanding. This distinctive attribute empowers satellite groups to perform all-weather imaging, unhindered by the atmospheric obstacles that conventional single-sensor satellites face. The innovative technology of GalaxEye paves the way to produce highly detailed images through a compact satellite system, transforming the paradigm of aerial drone-based synthetic aperture radar systems.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Share?

The synthetic aperture radar market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Receiver, Transmitter, Antenna

2) By Platform: Airborne, Ground

3) By Mode: Single Mode, Multimode

4) By Frequency Band: X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K, Ku, Ka Band, UHF Or VHF Band

5) By Application: Military And Defense, Monitoring And Exploration

Subsegments:

1) By Receiver: Analog Receivers, Digital Receivers, Frequency-Selective Receivers

2) By Transmitter: Solid-State Transmitters, Magnetron Transmitters, Traveling Wave Tube (TWT) Transmitters

3) By Antenna: Phased Array Antennas, Parabolic Antennas, Aperture Antennas

What Are The Regional Trends In The Synthetic Aperture Radar Market?

In the Synthetic Aperture Radar Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the leading region in 2024. Forecasts predict the most rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The report comprehensively covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

