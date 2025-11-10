Small Satellite Market to Reach $15.85 Billion by 2029 with 19.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Small Satellite Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Small Satellite Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, there has been a tremendous growth in the small satellite market size. The market, which is predicted to rise from $6.48 billion in 2024 to $7.82 billion in 2025, is set to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%. The historic period's growth can be linked to factors such as cost-efficiency in space missions, miniaturization advancements, quick development cycles, greater space access, and the commercialization of space activities.

In the coming years, the market size for small satellites is projected to experience exponential growth, reaching $15.85 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. This expansion in the predicted period can be associated with the escalating demand for observations of Earth, an increase in communications constellations, improvements in remote sensing technologies, and intensification in space exploration and interplanetary missions. During the forecast timeline, the major trends include heightened usage of CubeSats, fast-paced progression of software-driven satellites, emphasis on sustainable and environment-friendly satellite designs, the emergence of private small satellite data services, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Download a free sample of the small satellite market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6604&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Small Satellite Market?

The escalating number of space exploration missions is playing a crucial role in propelling the growth of the small satellite market. Several government agencies globally are enhancing their space endeavors, and small satellites are instrumental in accomplishing these missions. The renowned English daily newspaper, Economic Times, anticipates that optimistically, China's National Space Administration (CNSA) will launch approximately 100 satellites by 2025. In a similar context, the United States Air Force Research Laboratory, a scientific study organization managed by the United States Air Force Materiel Command, has expressed that the US military is planning to broaden its space surveillance capacities beyond the geostationary orbit and is aiming to commence patrol missions on the moon. These missions will stretch to the other side of the Moon, a manifold increase of around 1000 times. These advancements are expected to positively influence the demand and deployment of small satellites globally.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Small Satellite Market?

Major players in the Small Satellite Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Terran Orbital Corporation

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• GomSpace Group AB

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Ball Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Small Satellite Market In The Globe?

Key players in the small satellite market are making strides in expanding their manufacturing facilities to cater to the escalating demand for services being delivered from space and to keep abreast with the constant innovation in technology. Satellite manufacturing facilities are specialized hubs where satellites are designed, built, and put together. As an example, Blue Canyon Technologies Inc., an aerospace pioneer based in the US, inaugurated a cutting-edge small satellite constructing facility in Colorado in August 2022. This move was to address the increasing need for small satellites and cubesats. The revamped facility, spread over 31,000 square feet, brings together manufacturing initiatives and dedicated cubesat personnel to build large space vehicles. Furthermore, this novel setup empowers the firm to manufacture on a grander scale, offer innovative solutions, and furnish high-performing satellites that align with the requisites of its clientele.

How Is The Small Satellite Market Segmented?

The small satellite market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Minisatellite, Microsatellite, Nanosatellite, Pico-Satellites, Femtosatellites

2) By Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Middle Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)

3) By Component: Structures, Payload, Electric Power System, Solar Panel And Antenna Systems, Propulsion Systems, Other Components

4) By Application: Earth Observation And Remote Sensing, Satellite Communication, Science And Exploration, Mapping And Navigation, Space Observation, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Commercial, Academic, Government And Military, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Minisatellite: 100-1,000 kg Satellites

2) By Microsatellite: 10-100 kg Satellites

3) By Nanosatellite: 1-10 kg Satellites

4) By Pico-Satellites: 0.1-1 kg Satellites

5) By Femtosatellites: Less than 0.1 kg Satellites

View the full small satellite market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-satellite-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Small Satellite Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the small satellite market. The fastest growth in the forecast period is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region. The regions included in the Small Satellite Global Market Report 2025 are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Small Satellite Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Satellite Manufacturing And Launch Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/satellite-manufacturing-and-launch-systems-global-market-report

Satellite Telecommunication Resellers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/satellite-telecommunication-resellers-global-market-report

Satellites Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/satellites-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.