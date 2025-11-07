Results of visitor expenditure survey for the first three quarters of 2025

MACAU, November 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total non-gaming spending of visitors rose by 10.7% year-on-year to MOP20.38 billion in the third quarter of 2025, with that of overnight visitors (MOP16.76 billion) and same-day visitors (MOP3.62 billion) rising by 7.6% and 27.6% respectively.

In spite of a 5.0% increase in the per-capita spending of overnight visitors (MOP3,846) and a 3.5% growth in that of same-day visitors (MOP595), per-capita non-gaming spending of visitors fell by 2.6% year-on-year to MOP1,950 in the third quarter due to a surge in the number of low-spending same-day visitors. As regards type of expense, visitors spent mainly on shopping (42.4% of total), followed by accommodation (26.7%) and food & beverages (21.2%).

Analysed by principal source of visitors, per-capita non-gaming spending of visitors from the Chinese mainland (MOP2,123) decreased by 5.0% year-on-year in the third quarter, while spending of those from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Hong Kong SAR; MOP1,063) and the Taiwan region (MOP2,335) rose by 0.1% and 9.8% respectively. Besides, per-capita spending of international visitors (MOP2,261) went up by 3.3% year-on-year. Regarding the Northeast Asian markets, per-capita spending of visitors from the Republic of Korea (MOP2,460) grew by 2.4% year-on-year, whereas spending of those from Japan (MOP1,939) went down by 0.6%. For the Southeast Asian markets, spending of visitors from Singapore (MOP3,921), Thailand (MOP3,306) and Malaysia (MOP2,548) increased by 14.0%, 11.9% and 22.4% year-on-year respectively. Analysed by main purpose of visit, per-capita spending of visitors attending MICE events (MOP4,488) and performances/competitions (MOP3,324) in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR) was relatively high in the third quarter.

In the first three quarters of 2025, total non-gaming spending of visitors went up by 3.6% year-on-year to MOP58.25 billion, with that of overnight visitors (MOP46.77 billion) and same-day visitors (MOP11.48 billion) rising by 1.6% and 12.8% respectively. Meanwhile, per-capita non-gaming spending of visitors (MOP1,963) dropped by 9.5% year-on-year. Analysed by principal source of visitors, those from the Chinese mainland, the Hong Kong SAR, the Taiwan region and international markets spent MOP2,206, MOP981, MOP2,084 and MOP1,993 on average, representing respective decreases of 11.3%, 9.0%, 1.1% and 11.2% year-on-year. As regards main purpose of visit, per-capita spending of visitors coming to the Macao SAR for MICE events (MOP4,398) and performances/competitions (MOP3,811) remained relatively high in the first three quarters.

DSEC conducts the Visitor Expenditure Survey to collect data from visitors on their amount of non-gaming spending during their stay in the Macao SAR. Extrapolated data on visitors’ spending are published on a quarterly basis.