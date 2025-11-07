Company statistics for the third quarter of 2025
MACAU, November 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the number of newly incorporated companies rose by 150 quarter-on-quarter to 1,257 in the third quarter of 2025. The newly incorporated companies were mainly engaged in Wholesale & Retail Trade (430) and Business Services (349). Meanwhile, 244 companies were dissolved. The number of companies showed a net increase of 1,013 (+189 quarter-on-quarter).
Total value of registered capital of the new companies amounted to MOP117 million in the third quarter, representing an increase of 20.2% quarter-on-quarter. As regards origin of capital, MOP35 million (30.0% of total) came from the Chinese mainland, and MOP64 million (54.9%) came from the Macao Special Administrative Region. Capital from the Mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled MOP20 million, of which Guangzhou accounted for 36.8%. Besides, capital from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region stood at MOP15 million.
In terms of size of registered capital, there were 895 new companies (71.2% of total) registered with capital under MOP50,000, and the value of capital (MOP23 million) made up 19.6% of the total. Meanwhile, 15 new companies were registered with capital of MOP1 million or over, and the value of capital (MOP48 million) constituted 40.5% of the total.
In the first three quarters of 2025, there were 3,277 newly incorporated companies and 713 companies in dissolution, representing a net increase of 2,564 in the number of companies. Total registered capital was MOP420 million in the first three quarters.
