MACAU, November 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for July - September 2025 was 191.6, down by 0.4% over the previous period (June - August 2025). The index for the Macao Peninsula (188.8) fell by 0.4% while that for Taipa & Coloane (203.5) stayed flat over the previous period.

The index for existing residential units (204.8) went down by 0.9% from the previous period. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 6 and 10 years old and for those over 20 years old decreased by 1.1% and 0.8% respectively, whereas the index for those between 11 and 20 years old climbed by 0.5%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (235.2) rose by 0.7% from the previous period.

With respect to usable floor area, the indices for residential units with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres and for those with an area between 75 and 99.9 square metres both fell by 1.3% from the previous period, while the index for those with a floor area of less than 50 square metres grew by 0.3%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the indices for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less and for those with more than seven storeys dropped by 2.2% and 0.5% respectively.

In comparison with July - September 2024, the overall residential property price index decreased by 9.2%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane falling by 8.7% and 10.8% respectively.

Analysed by quarter, the overall residential property price index in the third quarter of 2025 went down by 2.3% quarter-on-quarter. The index for existing residential units decreased by 4.0%, while that for pre-sale residential units went up by 9.4% on account of the launch of new properties during the reference quarter.