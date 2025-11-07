Residential property price index for July - September 2025
MACAU, November 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for July - September 2025 was 191.6, down by 0.4% over the previous period (June - August 2025). The index for the Macao Peninsula (188.8) fell by 0.4% while that for Taipa & Coloane (203.5) stayed flat over the previous period.
The index for existing residential units (204.8) went down by 0.9% from the previous period. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 6 and 10 years old and for those over 20 years old decreased by 1.1% and 0.8% respectively, whereas the index for those between 11 and 20 years old climbed by 0.5%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (235.2) rose by 0.7% from the previous period.
With respect to usable floor area, the indices for residential units with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres and for those with an area between 75 and 99.9 square metres both fell by 1.3% from the previous period, while the index for those with a floor area of less than 50 square metres grew by 0.3%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the indices for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less and for those with more than seven storeys dropped by 2.2% and 0.5% respectively.
In comparison with July - September 2024, the overall residential property price index decreased by 9.2%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane falling by 8.7% and 10.8% respectively.
Analysed by quarter, the overall residential property price index in the third quarter of 2025 went down by 2.3% quarter-on-quarter. The index for existing residential units decreased by 4.0%, while that for pre-sale residential units went up by 9.4% on account of the launch of new properties during the reference quarter.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.