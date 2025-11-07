Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,809 in the last 365 days.

Night Watch House (Patane) temporarily closed to the public from 10 November

MACAU, November 7 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will carry out restoration works at the Night Watch House (Patane), located at No. 52-54 Rua da Palmeira. In order to ensure public safety and carry out the referred works, the Night Watch House (Patane) will be temporarily closed until 31 December.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Night Watch House (Patane) temporarily closed to the public from 10 November

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more