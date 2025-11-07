Night Watch House (Patane) temporarily closed to the public from 10 November

MACAU, November 7 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will carry out restoration works at the Night Watch House (Patane), located at No. 52-54 Rua da Palmeira. In order to ensure public safety and carry out the referred works, the Night Watch House (Patane) will be temporarily closed until 31 December.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320.