Macao Government Organised Entrepreneurs to Participate in CIIE Deepening Shanghai-Macao Collaboration to Facilitate the Diversification of Macao’s Industries

MACAU, November 7 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao SAR organised a delegation of 35 Macao entrepreneurs to participate in the “8th China International Import Expo” (“CIIE”) in Shanghai. According to the delegation members, representing diverse sectors including finance, e-commerce, MICE, high technology, tourism, catering, logistics, and integrated tourism and leisure, their participation in this year’s CIIE was highly rewarding. And they expressed that this global platform enabled them to significantly broaden their business prospects.

Deepening Shanghai-Macao Collaboration in the “1+4” Industries

IPIM president Che Weng Keong attended the CIIE opening ceremony, and engaged in discussions with four prominent local enterprises and institutions, including a national-level technology transfer demonstration institution, a Fortune-500 company, and an industry leader and listed company. These meetings were geared towards delving deeper into the synergies and collaborative opportunities between Shanghai and Macao within the framework of the “1+4” industrial development, with the aim of bolstering Macao’s investment appeal.

During the event, IPIM president Che Weng Keong attended the “Domestic and Overseas Chambers of Commerce Co-operation Conference At CIIE” jointly hosted by China International Import Expo Bureau and Bank of China, and served as a guest speaker. In his speech, he highlighted IPIM’s main tasks that align with the SAR Government’s initiatives, including the establishment of Macao Science and Technology Research and Development Industrial Park; the facilitation and implementation of Macao SAR Government industry funds and bootstrap funds. He added that IPIM will organise more trade and economic MICE events focusing on high technology, traditional Chinese medicine (big health), and China-PSCs trading; and the enhanced collaboration with prominent commerce and trade associations in Macao. He urged Macao entrepreneurs to leverage the global platform (CIIE), and the China-PSCs platform, fostering mutually beneficial collaborations and fully unlocking the platforms’ potential where “1+1” is greater than 2. By advocating for the strategic alignment of these two platforms, Macao could better serve the overall national strategy of high-level openness while advancing its own appropriately diversified economy.

Exploring Opportunities in the Cutting-edge Exhibition Areas to Leverage the Platform’s Value

At the event, the Macao delegation explored diverse exhibition areas, including Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products, Automobile and Smart Mobility, Information Technology, Consumer Goods, Food and Agricultural Products, Trade in Services, and Innovation Incubation Special Section. And they had hands-on experiences with over 460 debut products, technologies, and services, including innovations in low-altitude economy and humanoid robots.

The delegation members expressed that this year’s CIIE, notable for its unprecedented scale, provided a remarkable opportunity to stay abreast of industry trends and broaden their network for trade and economic collaborations. The showcased innovations at CIIE aligned well with the developmental requirements of Macao and held significant reference value for them to conduct local economic development. As the premier platform for companies to launch their first products and make their debut, CIIE has the potential to facilitate a virtuous cycle of “transforming exhibits into commodities and attendees into investors”. The delegation members asserted that Macao enterprises should give full play to Macao’s unique position as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, along with its global connectivity, utilising CIIE as a window to showcase Macao’s innovative products and technologies to the international community.

Two Pavilions Established to Showcase Macao’s Distinctive Charm

IPIM set up two pavilions at CIIE: the “Pavilion of Food and Beverage from Macao” and the “Portuguese-speaking Countries and Professional Service Pavilion from Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries”, at the Food and Agricultural Products Exhibition Area and the Trade in Services Exhibition Area respectively, for 43 Macao enterprises to promote signature food and beverages, products and professional services of Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries to participating merchants from Shanghai and around the world. The pavilions were equipped with multimedia facilities to present information about Macao-Hengqin trade and MICE industries, with a special focus on the consulting services associated with the “Scheme for Supporting the Development of Macao First-Store Economy”. At the same time, the services such as business matching sessions, video consultations, and sampling signature delicacies from Macao and PSCs were arranged at the venue to leverage CIIE’s highly international window and aid Macao companies in seizing global business opportunities.