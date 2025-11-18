This Digital Asset Infrastructure from Africa Has Processed Over $3.5B and Is Rapidly Gaining Global Traction

Visual overview of Arrel’s DAPL, the unified infrastructure connecting custody, compliance, exchanges, blockchains, and business logic through a single API.

An African fintech is becoming the hidden engine of institutional digital finance, letting banks and fintechs launch compliant digital asset products.

Institutions now focus on orchestration. They see the gap between infrastructure and outcomes, so Arrel gives them one layer that unifies custody, liquidity, and compliance to create scalable value.” — Nicholas Allen, CEO of Arrel

PORT LOUIS, PORT LOUIS DISTRICT, MAURITIUS, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the race for traditional institutions to adopt digital asset technologies, one African company is emerging as a key enabler for financial institutions worldwide. Arrel provides a non-custodial orchestration layer that helps banks, fintechs, and asset managers connect custody, compliance, and liquidity through a single API.Built on its core Digital Asset PLatform ( DAPL ), Arrel integrates leading custody partners like Fireblocks, compliance providers such as Chainalysis and Sumsub, and liquidity from more than 15 exchanges. Institutions use it to automate treasury operations, FX, and stablecoin settlements across multiple blockchains and fiat rails.Arrel’s infrastructure has already processed more than $3.5 billion in digital asset execution and flows, proving its reliability and scalability at an institutional level. Clients have reduced launch times from months to a few weeks while ensuring full regulatory alignment.Arrel is introducing two advanced platforms powered by DAPL, each designed to serve a distinct segment of the financial ecosystem: asset managers and payment providers. AAMP (Arrel Asset Management Platform)This platform extends DAPL’s core infrastructure to institutional asset managers, brokers, and funds. It enables visibility and control across portfolios, with integrated RFQ workflows, automated rebalancing, fee collection, and compliance-ready reporting. Built for institutional-grade governance, it consolidates multi-exchange trading, liquidity access, and operational oversight within a single, auditable interface.Arrel PayThis product delivers a stablecoin payment layer for businesses, PSPs, and merchants to accept, convert, and settle digital assets securely. It combines instant wallet creation, payment links, KYT monitoring, direct exchange connectivity, and fiat off-ramps. Every transaction passes through automated compliance checks, ensuring fast, low-cost, and end-to-end traceable settlements across blockchains and traditional banking rails.Current clients and sectors include:- Asset managers: Leverage Arrel through the API or through AAMP to offer digital assets to their clients while managing liquidity and trading across multiple exchanges from one venue.- Payment Service Providers: Integrate Arrel to accept payments in digital assets, verify transactions through KYT, and off-ramp securely to fiat in their local currencies.- Remittance providers: Leverage Arrel to enable fast and compliant cross-border transfers using stablecoins.- Banks and financial institutions: Adopt Arrel to settle stablecoin transactions and automate blockchain-based treasury operations with full compliance oversight.This range of clients reflects how Arrel’s modular infrastructure adapts to diverse financial and payment scenarios.Additional use cases include:- Cross border payments that settle within seconds across fiat and blockchain networks- Institutional liquidity aggregated from multiple exchanges through one connection- KYC, AML, Travel Rule, and KYT compliance module embedded into every transaction- Compliant wallets, yield products, and tokenized portfolios deployed instantlyFrom Africa to global markets, Arrel is positioning itself as the orchestration layer that allows institutions to move from concept to execution in digital finance.To date, Arrel has raised $1.4 million across two angel rounds and a grant. The company secured $670,000 and $580,000 in November 2017 and March 2023, respectively, followed by a $150,000 grant from the Stellar Development Foundation in September 2025 to support its expansion into stablecoin payments and liquidity automation on Stellar.

