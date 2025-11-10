Passenger Aircrafts Market Projected to Reach $116.91 Billion with 4.8% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Passenger Aircrafts Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Passenger Aircrafts Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the market size for passenger aircrafts has seen a robust growth. It is predicted to increase from $92.15 billion in 2024 to $96.91 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Factors such as, international economic growth, an increasing middle-class population, expansion of the tourism industry, liberalization of air transport, and efficiency improvements have contributed to the growth during the historic period.

The market size of passenger aircrafts is projected to witness a consistent expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $116.91 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as urbanization and the necessity for connectivity, the burgeoning demand in emerging markets, a focus on environmental sustainability, the revival of air travel post-pandemic, and advances in technology. Key developments for this period will include the rise of electric and hybrid aircraft, improved connectivity and on-board internet services, emphasis on health and sanitation features, adaptable fleet strategies, and initiatives in urban air mobility (UAM).

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Passenger Aircrafts Market?

Predictions of growth in the passenger aircraft market are being motivated by the rise in worldwide tourism, within the projected timeline. The principal movement of goods, services and individuals globally is arguably due to international tourism, which plays a significant role in economic expansion and socio-political evolution. The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reported that international tourist numbers in 2023 exceeded earlier predictions for 2022, due to a high demand and the easing or eradication of travel constraints in many countries. In comparison to 2021, the year 2022 saw a two-fold increase, with over 900 million tourists travelling internationally. This surge in global tourism is why the passenger aircraft market is experiencing growth.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Passenger Aircrafts Market?

Major players in the Passenger Aircrafts Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Airbus SE

• Antonov Design Bureau

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Textron Inc.

• Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

• Dassault Aviation SA

• Bombardier Inc.

• Embraer SA

• Saab AB

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Passenger Aircrafts Market In The Future?

The focus for leading companies in the passenger aircraft market has now shifted towards the creation of technological advancements such as the electric passenger aircraft. This innovation is aimed at enhancing fuel efficiency, reducing emissions, and promoting sustainability in air travel, as they are primarily powered by electric propulsion systems as opposed to traditional fossil fuels. The objective is to diminish greenhouse gas emissions, lessen operational expenses, and endorse sustainable aviation practices. In an exemplification of this, Beta Technologies, a US-based aerospace organization, unveiled the ALIA electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban transportation in September 2024. This aircraft is characterized by its numerous rotors for increased safety and redundancy, a lift + cruise design for optimum performance, and it operates at considerably lower noise levels compared to conventional aircraft. This makes it an ideal fitting for urban air taxi services and other related uses.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Passenger Aircrafts Market

The passenger aircrafts market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Single-Aisle Aircraft, Twin-Aisle Aircraft, Regional Jets, Business Jets

2) By Aircraft Type: Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotorcraft

3) By Engine Type: Turbofan, Turboprop, Turboshaft

4) By Carrier Type: Full Service Carrier, Low-Cost Carrier

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Aisle Aircraft: Narrow-Body Aircraft, Short-Haul Aircraft

2) By Twin-Aisle Aircraft: Wide-Body Aircraft, Long-Haul Aircraft

3) By Regional Jets: Very Light Jets (VLJs), Regional Airliners

4) By Business Jets: Light Jets, Midsize Jets, Heavy Jets

Global Passenger Aircrafts Market - Regional Insights

In the Passenger Aircrafts Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the top region in the passenger aircrafts market for the year 2024 and it is predicted to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

