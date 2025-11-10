Missiles Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $33.76 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Missiles Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Missiles Market Through 2025?

Recent years have seen a robust expansion of the missile market. Forecasts suggest it will rise from a valuation of $22.82 billion in 2024 to $24.56 billion in 2025, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This significant historical growth is a consequence of geopolitical clashes, initiatives to modernize military equipment, local safety issues, competitions in weapons production, strategic collaborations and defense agreements.

The market for missiles is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the coming years. Projected to reach $33.76 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%, the growth during this forecast period can primarily be linked to the rise of novel threats and security issues, advanced war strategies, defense and deterrence mechanisms, global arms regulation treaties, and changes in military doctrine. Looking forward, major market trends will likely include the resilience to electromagnetic pulse (EMP), long-range striking capabilities, the miniaturization of missile technology, a rise in the usage of multi-mode seekers, and an increased focus on collaborative initiatives and international partnerships.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Missiles Market?

Boosts in defense expenditures are likely to propel the expansion of the missile market. Nations worldwide are channeling their resources into defense to safeguard their territories. As an example, a report released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), an International research facility based in Sweden, reported in April 2024 that worldwide military expenditures had escalated to $2.443 trillion in 2023, indicating a 6.8% real-terms surge relative to 2022. Thus, augmenting defense outlays stimulate the growth of the missile market.

Which Players Dominate The Missiles Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Missiles Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Boeing International Holdings Ltd.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• Hanwha Corporation

• China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Missiles Market?

Leading enterprises in the missile market are prioritizing the development of superior products like cruise missiles to meet the shifting security challenges in contemporary war scenarios. Cruise missiles, a type of precision-guided munition that maintains a stable speed and altitude, are able to deliver high-explosive payloads over extensive ranges. They boast improved maneuverability and stealth features, making them efficient at striking strategic points. Take for example, Anduril Industries, an American defense tech firm, introduced Barracuda in September 2024. Barracuda is an assortment of cruise missiles which constitutes the Barracuda-100, -250, and -500 models, each having distinctive abilities. Barracuda-500 is tailored for cargo dispatch from transport aircraft, whereas the Barracuda-250 is fine-tuned for internal transport on platforms similar to the F-35. All the models surpass 500 nautical miles in distance, transport over 100 pounds of payload, reach 5 Gs in maneuverability, and have more than 120 minutes of loitering duration. This design guarantees flexibility for different operations and compatibility with various payloads.

Global Missiles Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The missiles market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Cruise Missiles, Ballistic Missiles

2) By Range: Short Range Missile, Medium Range Missile, Intermediate Range Missile

3) By Propulsion Type: Ramjet, Scramjet, Turbojet, Liquid Propulsion, Solid Propulsion, Hybrid Propulsion

4) By Application: Defense, Homeland Security

Subsegments:

1) By Cruise Missiles: Subsonic Cruise Missiles, Supersonic Cruise Missiles, Hypersonic Cruise Missiles, Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles

2) By Ballistic Missiles: Short-Range Ballistic Missiles (SRBMs), Medium-Range Ballistic Missiles (MRBMs), Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missiles (IRBMs), Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs)

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Missiles Market?

In the 2025 Missiles Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific was identified as the leading region for the year 2024. The report predicts Western Europe to experience the quickest growth during the forecast period. The report incorporates an analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

