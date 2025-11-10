Missile Defense System Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 9.5% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Missile Defense System Market?

The rapid growth of the missile defense system market in recent years has been notable, with predictions suggesting an increase from $31.13 billion in 2024 to $34.56 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include government expenditure and defense budgets, challenges posed by terrorism and asymmetric threats, international diplomatic treaties and agreements, the strategic defense initiative (SDI), and the influence of the space race.

The market size for missile defense systems is anticipated to experience robust expansion in the forthcoming years. The market is predicted to increase to $49.75 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 9.5%. The upward trend during the forecast period can be credited to the impact of arms control agreements, geopolitical instability, emerging threats, military modernization ventures, as well as space-based defense systems. Key trends that will be observed in the forecast period encompass threats from Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM), the development of hypersonic weapons, dangers from drones and UAVs, progress in directed energy weapons and the incorporation of artificial intelligence.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Missile Defense System Market?

The forecasted period is set to witness growth in the missile defense system market driven by a global increase in defense spending. The spending spike allows for the investment in high-cost yet essential missile defense system technologies. Global progression in weaponry and attack capabilities have necessitated the deployment of defense technologies by administrations worldwide, aimed at countering threats from abroad. For instance, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), an independent research organization based in Sweden that specializes in research on conflict, armaments, arms control, and disarmament, reported in April 2023 that total global military expenditure rose by 3.7% in real terms in 2022, hitting a high of $2,240 billion. Russian military expenditure, for instance, was forecasted to rise by 9.2% or $86.4 billion in 2022. In addition, military expenditure in Asia and Oceania was said to total $575 billion in 2022, marking a 2.7% rise from 2021. Consequently, the global increase in defense expenditure spurred the growth of the missile defense system market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Missile Defense System Market?

Major players in the Missile Defense System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• BAE Systems plc

• NEC Corporation

• Safran S.A.

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Missile Defense System Industry?

Key market players in the missile defense system sector are concentrating their efforts on the production of advanced products such as self-defense systems to improve protection against emerging threats. Self-defense systems incorporate technology to automatically have the capacity to detect, track and intercept incoming threats, thereby providing an essential shield against potential attacks. For example, BAE Systems, a UK-based aerospace firm, unveiled the Next Generation Evolved SeaSparrow Missile Launch System (NGELS) for the US Navy in July 2023. This system, utilizing the Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM), aims to improve naval air defense abilities against present-day threats. The NGELS will incorporate proven technology from the Mk 41 Vertical Launching System as a fixed-angle launcher, supporting various types of surface-to-air and surface-to-surface defense procedures.

What Segments Are Covered In The Missile Defense System Market Report?

The missile defense system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Fire Control System, Weapon System, Countermeasure System, Command And Control System

2) By Domain: Ground, Air, Marine, Space

3) By Range: Short, Medium, Long

4) By Threat Type: Subsonic Missiles, Supersonic Missiles, Hypersonic Missiles

Subsegments:

1) By Fire Control System: Target Acquisition Systems, Tracking Systems, Fire Direction Systems, Guidance and Control Systems

2) By Weapon System: Interceptors, Anti-Aircraft Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Kinetic Kill Vehicles

3) By Countermeasure System: Electronic Countermeasures, Decoys, Soft Kill Systems, Hard Kill Systems

4) By Command and Control System: Integrated Command Systems, Data Link Systems, Communication Systems, Decision Support Systems

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Missile Defense System Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global missile defense system market and is projected to be the region with the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

