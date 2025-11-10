Military Helicopters Market to Reach US $59.39 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Military Helicopters Market?

In recent years, the size of the military helicopters market has seen substantial growth. It stands to grow from $44 billion in 2024 to $46.61 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth during the historical period is due to an increase in military spending, a rise in the demand for lightweight helicopters, the requirement for attack and transport helicopters, and the prevalent low-interest rates.

The market size of military helicopters is predicted to experience robust growth in the upcoming years, escalating to $59.39 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Factors contributing to this anticipated growth during the forecast period include escalating territorial and political hostilities, swift progress in technology, and the enhancement of military helicopters. Some notable trends expected to mark the forecast period incorporate the incorporation of technological improvements and advancements like dynamic modelling, and fly-by-wire controls in lightweight helicopter products. Also, the integration of IoT systems, the application of artificial intelligence technology, the contemplation of 3D printing technology for cost-effective production of lightweight parts, the consideration of single engine operative mode to reduce noise pollution in helicopters, and the execution of autonomous systems to augment helicopter maintenance are projected trends.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Military Helicopters Global Market Growth?

The growth of the military helicopter market was spurred on by a rise in military spending. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a non-government organization based in Sweden, reported in April 2024 that global military expenditure saw an uptick of 6.8% in real terms from 2022, hitting $2,443 billion in 2023. This surge in military spending resulted in a boost in the acquisition of various military assets such as warships, submarines, aircraft, alongside helicopters – ultimately leading to an increase in revenue for the military helicopter market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Military Helicopters Market?

Major players in the Military Helicopters Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Airbus

• Russian Helicopters

• Lockheed Martin

• Leonardo SpA

• China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation

• Textron Inc.

• BAE Systems

• Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

• Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Military Helicopters Market?

Innovations within the helicopter production process are greatly influencing the military helicopter sector. Over recent years, the worldwide helicopter industry has seen significant changes. Various cutting-edge technology developments, including the broad application of additive manufacturing, computed structural dynamics modeling, advanced condition-based maintenance (CBM), fly-by-wire controls, health and usage monitoring systems (HUMS), and sophisticated turbine engine programs are propelling rotorcraft capabilities forward. For example, in February 2022, Steadicopter Ltd., A Israel-based firm which designs and produces Rotary Unmanned Aircraft Systems initiated the Black Eagle 50H, capable of running off both gas and electricity. It's designed for long range missions, able to fly for up to five hours, making it versatile for a plethora of uses. The Black Eagle strives to deliver solutions for intelligence, surveillance, target sourcing, and reconnaissance for both sea and land (ISTAR).

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Military Helicopters Market Report?

The military helicopters market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Light Military Helicopter, Medium Military Helicopter, Heavy Military Helicopter

2) By Component & System: Main Rotor Systems, Electrical Systems, Hydraulic Systems, Avionics, Flight Control Systems, Undercarriages, Protection Systems, Other Component & Systems

3) By Number of Engines: Single, Twin Engine

4) By Application: Utility Military Helicopter, Transport Military Helicopter, Attack/Assault Military Helicopter, Search and Rescue Military Helicopter, Multi-Role Military Helicopter, Reconnaissance and Observation Military Helicopter

Subsegments:

1) By Light Military Helicopter: Attack Light Helicopters, Reconnaissance Light Helicopters, Utility Light Helicopters

2) By Medium Military Helicopter: Multi-Role Medium Helicopters, Transport Medium Helicopters, Attack Medium Helicopters

3) By Heavy Military Helicopter: Transport Heavy Helicopters, Heavy Lift Helicopters, Specialized Heavy Helicopters

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Military Helicopters Industry?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the most significant portion of the global military helicopters market. Western Europe is anticipated to witness rapid growth in this sector during the forecasted period. The report encompasses details from regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

