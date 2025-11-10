Airport Information System Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Airport Information System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

"Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Airport Information System Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, there has been a substantial increase in the size of the airport information systems market. Predictions indicate that the market will expand from $3.97 billion in 2024 to $4.18 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This historic period growth can be associated with several factors including regulatory mandates, improvement in the passenger experience, increased focus on security, operational efficiency, globalization and interconnectedness, as well as the rise of digital technologies.

In the upcoming years, the airport information system market is set to exhibit continuous and steady growth. Its value is anticipated to escalate to $5.07 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. Factors contributing to this escalation within the predicted period include passenger-focused solutions, smart infrastructure coupled with IoT integration, sustainable operations, smooth cross-modal connectivity, data privacy and cybersecurity, adherence to regulatory standards, and the involvement of autonomous systems and robotics. Other prevailing trends over this term include enhancement of the digital passenger experience, interconnected transit routes, IoT-assisted smart infrastructure, automation and robotics, data privacy and cybersecurity, as well as sustainability-focused initiatives.

Download a free sample of the airport information system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14838&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Airport Information System Market?

Anticipations of an increase in air traffic are projected to drive the expansion of the airport information system market. The term air traffic denotes the movement of aircraft in the sky and on the ground, including departures, arrivals, and flights en-route. A surge in global connectivity and accessibility, advancements in aviation technology and growing economies are some of the factors influencing the rise in air traffic. The vital role of airport information systems in managing and coordinating air traffic, by providing real-time data on flight schedules, gate assignments, and operational status, aids in increasing safety and efficiency. For example, as reported by the International Air Transport Association based in Canada, total air traffic in 2023 (calculated in revenue passenger kilometer) saw an increase of 36.9% against the year 2022. An increase of 25.3% was also observed in December 2023 as compared to December 2022. There was an impressive growth of 41.6% in international air traffic in 2023 compared to 2022. Thus, the airport information system market is being fueled by the escalating air traffic.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Airport Information System Market?

Major players in the Airport Information System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• RTX Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• International Business Machine Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Lufthansa Systems

• Honeywell International Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• Thales Group

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Airport Information System Sector?

Prominent businesses in the arena of airport information system markets are ushering in innovations like real-time updates in order to make the passenger experience more efficient by offering pertinent, timely information straight from the app. Real-time updates mean sharing information as soon as an event takes place, enabling users to get the most recent data without any holdups. For example, in September 2024, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., an airlines and aviation entity from India, introduced Avio with the aim of refining airport operations via offering real-time data about the passenger movement. A novel platform, providing real-time data regarding passenger and luggage movement at airports. It facilitates live information on security inspections, queues, alterations in gates, and the status of baggage, thereby improving the passenger's experience. Designed for cooperation among various airport entities, it provides security staff with smartphones to access real-time information. This tool is aimed at smoothing operations and enhancing the dialogue between airlines, ground crew, and retail associates.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Airport Information System Market Segments

The airport information system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Airside, Terminal Side

2) By Function: Departure Control System (DCS), Airport Operations Control Center (AOCC)

3) By Airport: Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D

4) By Application: Maintenance, Ground Handling, Finance And Operations, Security, Passenger Information

5) By End-Use: Passenger Systems, Non-Passenger Systems

Subsegments:

1) By Airside: Air Traffic Control Systems (ATCS), Runway Management Systems, Ground Handling Systems, Aircraft Maintenance Systems, Airside Communication Systems

2) By Terminal Side: Passenger Information Systems (PIS), Baggage Handling Systems (BHS), Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS), Security Screening Systems, Self-check-In Kiosks, Airport Management Systems (AMS)

View the full airport information system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airport-information-system-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Airport Information System Market Landscape?

In the Airport Information System Global Market Report 2025, North America emerges as the leading region for 2024. It is projected that the fastest growth will be observed in the Asia Pacific region. The report comprises comprehensive data from several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Airport Information System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Passenger Information System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-information-system-global-market-report

Airport Technologies Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airport-technologies-global-market-report

Smart Airport Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-airport-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.