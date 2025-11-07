Roseville Recovery Center Expands Fentanyl Awareness and Overdose Prevention Programs in Orange County Schools

Roseville Recovery Center

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roseville Recovery Center is taking proactive steps to protect and educate young people by launching an outreach initiative that brings overdose prevention and fentanyl awareness programs directly to middle schools across Orange County.The program is designed to provide age-appropriate, judgment-free education about the dangers of opioids and fentanyl, equipping students, parents, and school staff with the knowledge and tools to make safer choices and respond to emergencies effectively."Our mission is simple--to help as many people as possible," said Joseph Casaceli of Roseville Recovery Center. "We're meeting kids where they are--offering honest, compassionate conversations about fentanyl and substance risks , because every student deserves to feel safe and informed."The interactive workshops focus on:Understanding what opioids and fentanyl are--and why even "one time" can be dangerousHow to recognize an overdose and call for helpNaloxone basics: what it is, when it's used, and how adults can access itMaking safer choices, supporting peers, and looking out for friendsPrograms include classroom presentations, parent nights, and staff trainings, all aligned with California health education standards and existing school district policies. Roseville Recovery Center's community-driven approach emphasizes compassion, prevention, and empowerment, offering schools a reliable partner in protecting student health and well-being.

