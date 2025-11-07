European Union Chickpea Flour Market to Surge USD 1,072.5 Million by 2035, Fueled by Plant-Based Dietary Shifts

Demand for Chickpea Flour in EU

EU demand for chickpea flour is set to grow steadily, driven by rising health awareness, plant-based diets, and versatile culinary use.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Union’s chickpea flour market is entering a decade of accelerated expansion driven by surging consumer interest in plant-based nutrition, gluten-free formulations, and protein-rich ingredients. According to industry projections, demand for chickpea flour across EU member states is expected to rise from USD 545.2 million in 2025 to USD 1,072.5 million by 2035, reflecting a 7.0% CAGR.

The category is transitioning from niche specialty baking to mainstream food innovation due to greater household adoption and the expanding use of chickpea flour across bakery, snacks, and ready-to-eat applications. Currently, 70% of usage is attributed to commercial bakery and snack processing, while the remaining 30% comes from foodservice and home cooking.

Market At a Glance

• 2025 demand value: USD 545.2 million

• 2035 projected value: USD 1,072.5 million

• Forecast CAGR: 7.0%

• Largest product type: Desi chickpea flour – 59.3% market share

• Dominant product claim: Conventional – 86.4% market share

• Leading growth regions: Western and Central Europe

Drivers Behind the Growth

The EU’s chickpea flour boom is shaped by three transformational developments:

1. Rapid adoption of gluten-free diets:

Consumers increasingly seek ingredients that support dietary inclusivity and address gluten sensitivity without compromising taste or performance.

2. Rising demand for plant-based protein:

Chickpea flour contains double the protein of wheat flour, positioning it as a natural fit for fortified and high-protein formulations.

3. Cultural and culinary diversification:

Growth in Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and Indian cuisine adoption is accelerating usage in European households and foodservice establishments.

The rise of clean-label eating is reinforcing the category’s upward trajectory. Fortified and non-GMO chickpea flour already represents 15–20% of the new product launches in Europe, indicating accelerated premiumization.

Segmental Insights

By Product Type

The Desi variety dominates the market with 59.3% share in 2025, driven by stronger nutritional density and enhanced cooking versatility. Desi chickpea flour offers:

• Higher protein and fiber content,

• Bolder flavor profile,

• Better performance in traditional ethnic and plant-based recipes.

By Product Claim

Conventional chickpea flour will retain 86.4% market share, due to wider availability, price competitiveness, and strong retailer penetration. Within the segment:

• Standard processing holds 60%

• Enhanced processing methods (improved texture, better milling) hold 20%

• Specialty formulations hold 6.4%

By Distribution Channel

• Specialty and ethnic stores

• Supermarkets/hypermarkets

• Online retail and D2C platforms

Geographic Growth Outlook

Germany leads the EU market with 26.3% share in 2025 and the highest CAGR (7.1%) through 2035 thanks to a strong health food infrastructure and high gluten-free product adoption.

Country Forecast CAGR (2025–2035)

Germany 7.1%

France 7.0%

Italy 7.0%

Spain 7.0%

Netherlands 7.0%

Market maturity varies, but Western Europe continues to be the hub of innovation, premium product launches, and fortified flour formulations.

Competitive Landscape

The market consists of global ingredient manufacturers, regional pulse processors, and specialized organic brands expanding distribution into retail and e-commerce channels.

Key companies include:

• Ingredion Inc.

• Paragh Agro

• The Scoular Company

• SunOpta

• Anchor Ingredients

• AGT Food and Ingredients

• Best Cooking Pulses

• Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse

• Sharayu Organics

• Regional EU-based processors

Players investing in:

• European milling capacity,

• Organic certification,

• Sustainability sourcing programs,

• High-protein product launches,

…are expected to achieve the strongest share gains from 2025–2035.

To Explore Detailed Market Data, Segment-Wise Forecasts, and Competitive Insights, Request Sample Report. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-27148

To Access The Full Market Analysis, Strategic Recommendations, And Analyst Support, Purchase The Complete Report Here. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/27148

Outlook

With strong consumer momentum toward gluten-free baking, vegan diets, and high-protein alternatives, chickpea flour is expected to evolve from a specialty ingredient to a supermarket staple across the EU. Companies offering fortified, organic, or sustainably sourced chickpea flour will emerge as long-term winners.

Browse Related Insights

Chickpea Protein Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/chickpea-protein-market

Chickpea Milk Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/chickpea-milk-market

Why FMI: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.