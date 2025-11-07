European Union Almond Ingredients Market to Double and Reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2035 — Driven by Plant-Based Adoption

Demand for Almond Ingredients in EU

The European almond ingredients market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising health awareness, clean-label trends, and food innovation.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to new data from the globally referenced FMI Food Intelligence Database, demand for almond ingredients in the European Union is projected to surge from USD 3.2 billion in 2025 to USD 7.5 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.0%. Market momentum is fueled by rapid growth in plant-based applications, clean-label reformulation, and advancements in almond processing technologies that enhance taste, texture, and nutritional performance.

Between 2025 and 2030, industry value will increase from USD 3.2 billion to USD 5.0 billion, contributing 43% of decade growth, driven by mainstream adoption of almond flour in gluten-free bakery, dairy alternative innovation, and the shift toward nutrient-dense ingredient profiles.

Key Market Statistics

• Market Value 2025: USD 3.2 billion

• Market Value 2035: USD 7.5 billion

• CAGR (2025–2035): 9.0%

• Top Product (2035): Almond flour – 34.0% share

• Top Application (2035): Bakery – 26.0% share

• Fastest-Growing Nature Segment: Organic ingredients – rising from 18.0% (2025) to 26.0% (2035)

Almond Flour Leads Product Demand

Almond flour will remain the highest-value product category, driven by its gluten-free positioning, clean-label advantages, and versatility in premium bakery, protein bars, and low-carb formulations. By 2035, the segment is projected to hold 34.0% of total EU demand.

Manufacturers are investing in:

• Ultra-fine milling for better texture and absorption

• Blanched and natural variants

• Higher protein versions for snack and sports nutrition categories

Organic Almond Ingredients Gain Premium Traction

Organic almond ingredients are set to reach 26.0% market share by 2035, fueled by consumer willingness to pay a premium for certified clean-label products. Manufacturers benefit from:

• 25–35% higher margins

• Stronger brand trust through traceability

• Alignment with EU Farm to Fork sustainability goals

Rising Adoption Across Bakery, Snacks, Dairy Alternatives, and Cosmetics

Applications for almond ingredients are diversifying beyond traditional bakery and confectionery. Almond milk is forecast to achieve 17.0% share of the market by 2035, supported by increased consumer preference for dairy-free, lactose-free alternatives.

Other growth drivers include:

• Functional oils used in premium cosmetics

• Protein concentrates for sports nutrition

• Almond-based coatings, spreads, and RTE cereals

The growing body of clinical research linking almonds to heart health and glycemic stability continues to influence purchasing decisions among health-conscious consumers.

Sustainability and Processing Advancements Strengthen Market Position

The industry is actively addressing water usage concerns through precision irrigation, regenerative agriculture, and zero-waste almond utilization (shells to energy, hulls to livestock feed). California almond growers have improved water efficiency by 33% over the last two decades, while European processors offer blockchain-based traceability to meet ESG mandates.

Competitive Landscape

The EU market remains moderately fragmented, with global almond cooperatives, ingredient innovators, and regional processors participating.

Key companies include:

• Blue Diamond Growers

• Barry Callebaut AG

• Olam Group

• Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts

• Wonderful Company

• Mariani Nut Company

• Treehouse Almonds

• Harris Woolf California Almonds

• Almendras Llopis

• Besana Group

Partnerships with foodservice operators, bakery manufacturers, and cosmetic brands are expected to accelerate market penetration.

