Ammunition Market to Reach USD $39.75 Billion by 2029 at 7.2% CAGR

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Ammunition Market?

In recent times, the ammunition market has experienced robust growth. It is expected to expand from a value of $28.43 billion in 2024 to $30.15 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This increase throughout the historical period is due to factors such as military modernization efforts, global defense budgets, escalating terrorism threats, upgrades to weapon systems, concerns about regional security, and the needs of law enforcement.

The estimations indicate a robust growth in the ammunition market size in the upcoming years, reaching $39.75 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The predicted expansion in this span is due to factors such as the necessity for modern warfare tools, counterterrorism strategies, cybersecurity issues, global weapons trade, civic disturbances, and societal safety. The anticipated trends during this forecast period encompass non-lethal ammunition, advancements in propellant and casing technologies, the implementation of sustainable methods in ammunition production, reduction in size of ammunition, and improvement of training ammunition.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Ammunition Global Market Growth?

The rise in defense spending is projected to fuel the ammunition market's expansion in the future. Defense spending pertains to the funds a government sets aside for the purpose of maintaining and enhancing its military strength and national defense. Factors such as escalating geopolitical tensions, the necessity for military modernization, increased efforts to counter terrorism, and the advent of new security threats such as cybersecurity and space defense all contribute to an uptick in defense spending. Defense expenditure for ammunition encompasses the procurement, development, and upkeep of munitions, crucial for military training, operations, and combat readiness. For example, the UK Parliament reported that the UK government has set aside £54.2 billion (around $66.4 billion) for defense in the fiscal year 2023/24. This amount is predicted to climb to £57.1 billion (approximately $69.4 billion) in 2024/25, an increase of 4.5% in real terms. Therefore, the surge in defense expenditure is spurring the growth of the ammunition market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Ammunition Market?

Major players in the Ammunition Global Market Report 2025 include:

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• CBC Global Ammunition

• Lapua Ammunition

• Olin Corporation

• Alliant Techsystems Inc.

• Vista Outdoor Inc.

• Ruag Ammotec

• Nammo AS

• Remington Arms Company

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Ammunition Market?

The trend towards research and development in creating superior ammunition is a key factor currently shaping the ammunition market. Primary actors and associated stakeholders are escalating their R&D efforts to further the development of ammunition. The increase in armed global conflicts has compelled numerous nations to boost their military capabilities through the acquisition of advanced ammunition and machinery. Consequently, there has been a notable increase in defense expenditure on ammunition purchasing and R&D initiatives across the world in recent years. For example, in February 2024, The Adani Group, a diversified conglomerate based in India operating across a variety of sectors, inaugurated India's maiden private sector ammunition and missile production complex situated in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. This initiative was launched to stimulate both security and economic progress. This facility is purposed for manufacturing superior small, medium, and large caliber ammunition, which is expected to meet around 25% of India's yearly demands.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Ammunition Market Report?

The ammunition market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Bullets, Aerial Bombs, Grenades, Artillery Shells, Mortars

2) By Caliber: Small, Medium, Large, Other Calibers

3) By Guidance Mechanism: Non-guided, Guided

4) By Application: Defense, Less-lethal

Subsegments:

1) By Bullets: Centerfire Bullets, Rimfire Bullets, Hollow Point Bullets, Full Metal Jacket Bullets, Tracer Bullets

2) By Aerial Bombs: Guided Bombs, Unguided Bombs, Cluster Bombs, Incendiary Bombs

3) By Grenades: Fragmentation Grenades, Smoke Grenades, Stun Grenades, Tear Gas Grenades

4) By Artillery Shells: High-Explosive Shells, Guided Artillery Shells, Smoke Shells, Illuminating Shells

5) By Mortars: Mortar Bombs, Illumination Mortar Shells, Smoke Mortar Shells, High-Explosive Mortar Shells

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Ammunition Industry?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Ammunition, North America was identified as the leading region for the given year, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the most rapid growth. The report includes a comprehensive coverage of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

