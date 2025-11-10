Aircraft Recycling Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Aircraft Recycling Market Worth?

Recently, we have seen robust growth in the size of the aircraft recycling market. Expected to rise from $5.03 billion in 2024 to $5.39 billion in 2025, it is calculated to progress at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth previously experienced is credited to fleet retirement and replacement, adherence to environmental regulations and sustainability objectives, initiatives related to the circular economy, an increase in the scrap value of aircraft parts, and strategies aiming at airline cost reduction.

In the forthcoming years, the aircraft recycling market is forecasted to experience robust growth. The projection estimates that it will escalate to $7.16 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Several factors could contribute to this expected growth in the forecasted timeline, including an expanding fleet size and renewal cycles, development of regulatory support and standards, the upsurge of sustainable aviation initiatives, market demand for recycled materials, and increased public awareness about environmental impact. Key trends for the forecasted period include the progression of recycling technologies, strategic alliances and partnerships, advancements in aircraft design technology, a worldwide emphasis on green technologies, and inventive enhancements in recycling procedures.

What Are The Factors Driving The Aircraft Recycling Market?

The upward trajectory in the number of decommissioned and used-up planes is anticipated to fuel the enlargement of the aerospace recycling market in the future. Aircraft that have outlived their service lives or become too costly to maintain and run are considered to be retired or worn-out. Recycling enables the most costly components such as engines and parts to be repurposed, thereby making recycling procedures profitable. For instance, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialized agency of the United Nations based in Canada, an estimated 600–1000 commercial airplanes retire yearly on a global scale. The ICAO, along with Airbus, forecasts a potential of 15,000 retired planes by the year 2040. As a result, the surge in the number of retired and worn-out planes is fueling the expansion of the airplane recycling market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Aircraft Recycling Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Recycling Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Aircraft Solutions USA

• AELS (Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions)

• Aviation International Recycling LLC

• Bartin Aero Recycling

• CAVU Aerospace

• ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd

• GA Telesis LLC

• Aircraft Demolition LLC

• Air Salvage International Ltd

• Universal Asset Management Inc

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Aircraft Recycling Sector?

One significant trend that is becoming increasingly popular in the aircraft recycling market is sustainable aircraft recycling services. Key companies within this market are creating these sustainable services in an effort to solidify their standing in the industry. For example, Airbus, an aerospace enterprise based in France, entered into a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with the city of Chengdu and Tarmac Aerosave, another French aerospace organization, in January 2022. This contract was signed to facilitate the creation of a center for sustainable aircraft lifecycle services in China, providing services such as aircraft parking, maintenance, storage, conversions, upgrades and dismantling, in addition to recycling.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Aircraft Recycling Market Share?

The aircraft recycling market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Engines, Landing Gear, Avionics

2) By Material: Aluminum, Other Metals And Alloys

3) By Aircraft: Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, Regional

Subsegments:

1) By Engines: Turbine Engines, Piston Engines, Engine Components and Parts

2) By Landing Gear: Main Landing Gear Assemblies, Nose Landing Gear Assemblies, Landing Gear Components

3) By Avionics: Communication Systems, Navigation Systems, Flight Control Systems, Monitoring and Display Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The Aircraft Recycling Market?

In 2024, North America led the aircraft recycling market as the largest region. The Aircraft Recycling Global Market Report 2025 projects its growth status. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

