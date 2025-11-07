European Union Pea Fiber Market to Reach USD 1.17 Billion by 2035, Driven by Functional Ingredient Demand

Demand for Pea Fiber in EU

EU pea fiber demand is rising, driven by clean-label nutrition trends and growing adoption across food, beverage, and functional ingredient applications.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for plant-based functional ingredients continues to accelerate across Europe. According to the latest industry analysis, the European Union pea fiber industry is projected to expand from USD 720.0 million in 2025 to approximately USD 1,172.8 million by 2035, advancing at a CAGR of nearly 5.0%. The market will gain USD 440.0 million in incremental revenue, growing 1.63X over the decade as food manufacturers shift toward clean-label, fiber-rich reformulations.

Pea fiber has become one of the fastest-growing natural ingredients in the EU, thanks to its ability to improve digestive health, enhance texture, increase fiber content, and lower calorie density in foods and beverages. As European consumers lean toward transparent labeling, natural ingredients, and plant-based formats, pea fiber has emerged as a front-runner for product developers.

Consumers Are Choosing Fiber-Forward Nutrition

Demand for pea fiber is heavily influenced by the rising focus on gut health and nutritional transparency. Between 2025 and 2030, the market will increase by USD 200.0 million, representing 45.5% of the total decade’s growth, fueled by:

• Rapid adoption of clean-label food formulations

• Growing consumer awareness about digestive health

• Increased reliance on natural fiber enhancers in bakery and snacks

• Expansion of East European food manufacturing capabilities

From 2030 to 2035, another USD 240.0 million will be generated, accounting for 54.5% of the decade’s expansion, as pea fiber moves from niche applications to mainstream food, beverage, nutraceutical, and pet nutrition categories.

Pea Hull Fiber Dominates With 67.2% Market Share

By product type, pea hull fiber will account for 67.2% of EU demand in 2025. The segment’s leadership is driven by:

• Cost-efficient processing of pea hulls

• High insoluble fiber content

• Strong suitability in large-scale food operations

Pea hull fiber offers food processors formulation precision, high nutritional density, and seamless compliance with EU safety regulations and clean-label standards.

Bakery Applications Lead with 36.3% Market Share

Baked goods—including breads, cakes, pastries—represent 36.3% of total pea fiber consumption. Pea fiber enhances bakery production by improving dough stability, moisture retention, and shelf life, without affecting taste or texture.

Breakdown of pea fiber usage in baked products:

• Bread: 20%

• Cakes: 10%

• Pastries: 6.3%

Pet food, ready-to-eat meals, cereals, pasta, and beverages are emerging adoption areas due to rising protein-fiber hybrid product launches.

Europe’s Clean-Label Movement Accelerates Growth

Pea fiber benefits from regulatory momentum. The EU's nutritional guidelines are pushing higher dietary fiber consumption, and manufacturers are replacing synthetic stabilizers with plant-based alternatives.

Three trends are shaping the industry:

1. Clean-label transformation

Pea fiber is increasingly used to remove synthetic additives while maintaining product structure.

2. Health-driven formulations

European consumers consider fiber essential for digestion, weight management, and wellness.

3. Sustainable sourcing and circular agriculture

Ingredient suppliers are investing in EU farming networks to reduce dependency on soy or wheat fibers.

Competitive Landscape: Capacity Expansion & Sustainability

Key players include:

• Roquette Freres (France)

• COSUCRA (Belgium)

• Emsland Group (Germany)

• Vestkorn Milling (Nordics)

• Ingredion, Cargill, ADM, Agrana

Most manufacturers are scaling European processing capacity and investing in sustainable sourcing, regenerative farming, and patented fiber extraction technologies.

About the Report

The report provides 10-year demand projections, segment profitability, country-level breakdowns, investment opportunities, and competitive strategies.

