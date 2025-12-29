New in-tank diesel filter DQTube Universal stops water & particles in the fuel tank before they can enter the fuel line

DQTube water capture: DQTube can capture water in the tank as quickly as 3 minutes and can also be left in the tank indefinitely to capture condensation daily and other water ingress & particles that may enter the fuel tank.

DQTube Universal represents the most important improvement in diesel filtration for all types of diesel trucks, tractors, lifts, boats and other diesel machines

Engines & injectors are not degraded by contamination that filters stop, but by the contaminants that filters don't stop. DQTube captures contamination in the tank before it can get into the fuel line” — Rudi Mészáros, DQTube distributor

HAVDRUP, DENMARK, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denmark based, Diesel Quality Technology & Solutions, manufacturer of the first effective in-tank diesel filter, has developed their new DQTube Universal product to serve the entire diesel truck and moving equipment market worldwide. The DQTube Universal in-tank diesel filter is 3.5cm in diameter and 20cm in length and offers 150ml of water and particulate capacity for diesel tanks with an opening of at least 1.5-inches, which includes nearly all trucks, tractors, combines, lifts, cranes, loaders, generators, boats and other diesel machinery.

"There have been similar products on the market but they have had major flaws that limit their effectiveness. The design, the materials and the polymer technology inside of DQTube solves these flaws to make an ideal solution for filtering diesel inside the fuel tank that has big benefits for the entire fuel and engine system as well as improvements in equipment performance and reduced emissions." said Steve Schultz, Co-Founder of DQTube. DQTube Universal is made with a proprietary abrasion-resistant fabric skin, a flexible stainless steel frame and DQT 3-Polymer Technology that captures water, dirt, dust, rust and other contaminants inside the fuel tank before they can create bacteria-growth & corrosion, mix into the diesel during refueling and movement or get into the fuel line to clog filters where up to 5% of contaminants will still get through to the fuel pump, injectors and the engine.

"As proven by our testing with the national fuel company, DQTube clears the tank of contaminants and ensures inline filters operate at peak efficiency, providing the cleanest fuel to the injectors. DQTube takes the filtration burden to protect the downstream engine system and optimize performance." Ziad Ayob, DQTube Distributor Angola.

"The significance of removing moisture directly in the fuel tank is that over time and through the movement of the machine, water is mixed or emulsified into the diesel fuel which causes that water to get through water separators and filters and straight into the engine. With DQTube you can literally see the water that is captured so our customers clearly see DQTube results regularly. As a diesel equipment dealer, there aren't many products with such clear results and such effect on the fuel filtration." Martin Rusevski, DQTube Distributor Balkans.

"Engines and injectors are not degraded by the contamination that filters stop, but by the contaminants that filters don't stop. One to five percent (1%-5%) of dirt and water that gets into the suction line will get into the injection and engine system. DQTube eliminates that contamination before it can get into the fuel line. As a career diesel professional who has replaced hundreds of injectors, I strongly recommend all of my customers use DQTube in all of their diesel tanks all of the time." Rudi Mészáros, DQTube Distributor Hungary.

"When vehicles move, fuel is stirred throughout the tank causing water and particulate to rise above the level of the suction line. Even worse, refueling causes a tank-wide agitation of moisture, dirt and rust that is on the tank bottom that doesn't settle for quite a while after refueling. If you don't want to clean your fuel tank through your fuel system, you should certainly be using DQTube Universal in all of your diesel machines, all of the time." Christian Rabøl, Co-Founder of DQT&S ApS.

By significantly improving everyday diesel filtration as well as preventing more serious fuel issues, DQTube is a genuine breakthrough for diesel operators worldwide. Stopping up to 90% of water & particles directly in the fuel tank produces a domino effect of benefits including improved fuel purity to the injectors & engine, extended lifespan of fuel system & engine components, extended lifespan of inline filters & water separators, elimination of daily condensation and fuel tank water ingress and prevention of bacteria-growth and tank corrosion.

DQTube Universal is now available for pre-orders.

All DQTube products are non-toxic and safe for handling.

DQTube is interested in new resellers and market partners around the world.

Refueling & movement cause fuel to mix with water & particles on the tank bottom that clean the fuel tank through the fuel filters and engine system.

