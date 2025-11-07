EU Plant-Based Egg Market to Hit USD 1.9 Million by 2035 — Clean-Label and Sustainability Lead Growth

Demand for Plant-Based Eggs in EU

EU demand for plant-based eggs is set to rise significantly, driven by clean-label preferences, sustainability goals, and vegan lifestyle adoption.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for plant-based egg substitutes across the European Union (EU) is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, driven by the shift toward sustainable nutrition, ethical food sourcing, and health-focused dietary habits. According to latest projections, the EU plant-based eggs sector is expected to grow from USD 35.8 million in 2025 to nearly USD 179.6 million by 2035, reflecting a 17.5% CAGR and a 398.3% total market expansion.

Between 2025 and 2035, the category will add USD 142.6 million in new revenue, representing an almost 5X expansion as plant-based proteins become mainstream in household kitchens, foodservice channels, and bakery applications.

Plant-Based Eggs Shift from Niche Alternative to Mainstream Protein

Once considered a niche vegan substitute, plant-based eggs are gaining traction among flexitarian households, bakeries, and chefs seeking allergen-friendly and cholesterol-free options. Mung beans, peas, legumes, and chickpeas are emerging as hero ingredients, offering binding, emulsifying, and foaming properties comparable to poultry eggs.

Consumers increasingly view plant-based eggs not just as a healthier alternative, but as a premium, high-functioning protein aligned with:

• Ethical sourcing

• Sustainability goals

• Clean-label expectations

• Allergen-free nutrition

Two Distinct Growth Phases Through 2035

2025–2030: Early Mainstream Adoption

Market value grows from USD 35.8 million to USD 76.2 million, contributing 28.3% of the decade’s expansion. Growth is powered by:

• Surge in vegan and flexitarian lifestyles

• Rapid adoption in foodservice and bakery applications

• Rising egg allergies and cholesterol-conscious consumers

2030–2035: Transformation to a Staple Protein Category

Market rises from USD 76.2 million to USD 179.6 million, delivering 71.7% of growth due to:

• Technology-enhanced formulations

• Widespread supermarket penetration

• Introduction of fortified, cooking-specific blends

Europe’s Consumer Shift Toward Ethical and Sustainable Ingredients

EU consumers increasingly choose products based on carbon footprint, traceability, and sourcing transparency. Environmental concerns, animal welfare awareness, and reduced dependency on animal proteins are redefining household protein choices.

A large portion of growth comes from:

• Clean-label and organic certifications

• Ingredient innovation and texture optimization

• Clear EU regulatory frameworks governing plant-based labeling and claims

Scientific testing across European food research centers continues to validate functional performance in professional culinary environments.

Market Segmentation: Legume-Based Leads, Supermarkets Dominate

By product type (2025):

• Legume-based plant eggs hold 57.0% market share, driven by superior protein functionality and alignment with EU food safety standards.

By distribution channel (2025):

• Supermarkets account for 49.0% of sales, demonstrating strong mainstream retail acceptance across hypermarkets and grocery chains.

Regional Demand: Western Europe Leads, Eastern Europe Rapidly Catches Up

Germany, France, and the United Kingdom remain high-adoption markets thanks to mature plant-based infrastructure and strong retail availability. Southern Europe (Spain, Italy) is integrating plant-based eggs into bakery and traditional recipes, while Eastern Europe emerges as a high-growth opportunity as modern retail expands.

Country CAGR (2025–2035):

• Rest of Europe (Eastern Europe & Nordics): 18.2% (fastest-growing)

• Spain: 18.0%

• Netherlands: 17.8%

• France: 17.4%

• Italy: 17.1%

• Germany: 16.9% (largest market share)

Germany is expected to hold 32.1% market share in 2025, backed by strong organic retail networks and advanced food safety standards.

Competitive Landscape: Product Innovation Intensifies

The market is witnessing aggressive formulation innovation, sustainability-driven sourcing, and expansion into foodservice and private label.

Key companies shaping the EU market include:

• Eat Just Inc.

• Follow Your Heart (Danone)

• Evo Foods

• Crackd

• Simply Eggless

• Zero Egg

• Regional specialty brands and private label suppliers

Product pipelines focus on fortified blends, organic certified ingredients, allergen-friendly variants, and liquid + powdered formats.

Outlook: EU on Track to Make Plant-Based Eggs a Staple Protein by 2035

As sustainability shifts from trend to expectation, plant-based eggs are positioned to become a mainstream household protein.

“With the EU’s rising dietary sustainability priorities and intensifying investment in plant-based innovation, plant-based eggs will evolve from a niche product to a core protein category by 2035.”

