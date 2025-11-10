Ground Handling Services Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ground Handling Services Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of ground handling services has seen substantial growth in the past years. It is slated to rise from $27.59 billion in 2024, reaching $29.45 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This historical growth is due to factors such as the expansion of air travel, deregulation of airlines, development of airport infrastructure, globalization of air travel, and regulations pertaining to security and safety.

The market size of ground handling services is anticipated to witness sturdy growth in the coming years. The projected growth will lead it to a valuation of $38.46 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include an emphasis on environmental sustainability, alterations in airline business models, the expansion of airline fleets, globalizing air travel, and investments in airport infrastructure. Key trends for the forecast period encompass digitalization and automation, personalized services, initiatives for sustainability, enhanced security measures, adaptation to evolving airline business models, data analysis, and predictive maintenance.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Ground Handling Services Market?

A surge in the need for air freight cargo is due to accelerate the expansion of the ground handling services market in the future. Air freight cargo, the process of transporting goods through chartered or scheduled air carriers, has seen a rise in demand, attributed to changing consumer preferences and the expanding E-commerce sector, due to their rapid and same-day delivery services. Such methods of transportation require a reliable and fast handling process, heightening the need for airport ground and cargo handling services to diminish stopover times and consequently, cut down emissions at airports. As per the International Air Transport Association, a Trade association based in Canada, in July 2024, there was a 13.6% increase in global air cargo demand, gauged in cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs), compared to the same period in 2023, with a 14.3% uptick in international operations. The Asia-Pacific region's airlines witnessed the greatest growth in demand at 17.6% year-on-year. Thus, a heightened demand for air freight cargo is expected to fuel the expansion of the airport ground and cargo handling services market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Ground Handling Services Market?

Major players in the Ground Handling Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Baltic Ground Services

• Dubai National Air Transport Association

• Swiss Aviation Group AG

• Worldwide Flight Services (WFS)

• JBT Corporation

• Swissport International Ltd.

• Singapore Airport Terminal Services Limited

• TAV Havalimanları Holding A.Ş.

• Groundforce Handling Portugal

• Aviapartner Group NV

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Ground Handling Services Market?

Advancements in technology are emerging as a significant trend in the ground handling services sector. To solidify their market standing, leading firms are focusing on developing innovative equipment technologies, like electric material handling devices. For example, Linde Material Handling, a German forklift trucks and warehouse equipment manufacturing company, launched electric heavy-duty forklift trucks with load capacities between 10 and 18 tonnes in May 2022. This novel, heavy-duty truck series is an evolution of the eight-ton range, featuring a twin drive, paired lifting hydraulic systems, dual batteries, and proportionate pumps.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Ground Handling Services Market Growth

The ground handling services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Ground Handling, Passenger Ground Handling, Ramp Handling, Other Services

2) By Airport Type: International, Domestic

3) By Application: Civil, Military

Subsegments:

1) By Ground Handling: Baggage Handling, Cargo Handling, Aircraft Marshalling, Flight Operations And Crew Administration

2) By Passenger Ground Handling: Check-In Services, Boarding Assistance, Passenger Assistance Services, Immigration Assistance

3) By Ramp Handling: Aircraft Refueling, Aircraft Towing And Pushback, Water And Lavatory Services, Deicing And Anti-Icing

4) By Other Services: Catering Coordination, Cabin Cleaning, Security Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Ground Handling Services Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the lead in the global market for ground handling services. Projections for growth are included within this report. The report itself provides coverage for a wide range of regions, including the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

