Sunflower Oil Market Set to Reach $36.47 Billion by 2029

Sunflower Oil Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Sunflower Oil Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Sunflower Oil Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the sunflower oil market has seen robust growth. It is estimated to inflate from a value of $26.81 billion in 2024 to a higher value of $28.56 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The market growth previously can be correlated to factors such as diversification in usage, accessibility, cost-effectiveness, marketing tactics, as well as global trade activities.

The market for sunflower oil is anticipated to witness considerable expansion in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $36.48 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This anticipated growth over the forecast period can be linked to increasing population and city growth, a predilection for plant-derived products, growth in the food processing sector, the advent of healthier cooking options, and environment-friendly procurement and production practices. The forecast period is also expected to see significant trends like a tilt towards healthier oils, broadening of uses, premiumization, effects of climate change, and innovations in product development.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Sunflower Oil Market?

The sunflower oil market's growth is predicted to be driven by the growth of the food service sector. This sector includes businesses involved in the preparation, serving, and selling of food and beverages for immediate consumption by customers. Changes in lifestyle, cultural shifts, the need for convenience, diverse culinary options, and social media influence contribute to the growth of the food service sector. Sunflower oil's distinct versatility and popularity make it preferred for cooking in restaurants, cafes, and fast-food establishments, thanks to its high smoke point and healthier fats. For example, the United States Department of Agriculture, a federal agency based in the US, reported in February 2024, that 12.8% of U.S. households' spending in 2022 was on food, an increase from 12.4% in 2021. Hence, the growth in the food service sector is what's driving the growth in the sunflower oil market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Sunflower Oil Market?

Major players in the Sunflower Oil Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Procter & Gamble (P&G)

• Wilmar International Limited

• Bunge Global SA

• Unilever PLC

• Louis Dreyfus Company

• COFCO Corporation

• CHS Inc.

• Liuhe Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Sunflower Oil Sector?

Top sunflower oil market participants are prioritizing the creation of unique products like Fiona Refined Sunflower Oil to establish a competitive market position. Fiona Refined Sunflower Oil is particularly noteworthy as it ensures up to an impressive 50% increase in vitamin transfer from the oil to the food it's used in, in comparison to commonplace sunflower oils in the market. As an illustration, in November 2023, Bunge India Private Ltd., a company specializing in agribusiness and food situated in India, introduced Fiona Refined Sunflower Oil in Odisha, in a bid to expand its reach. This particular oil is fortified with necessary vitamins such as A, D, E, and K, vital for promoting health and wellness. Because of its high smoke point, the oil caters well to a variety of cooking techniques, like roasting, stir-frying, and deep-frying, adding to its versatility.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Sunflower Oil Market

The sunflower oilmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Linoleic Oil, Mid-oleic Oil, High-oleic Oil

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Channels, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores

3) By Application: Cooking, Cosmetics, Personal Care, Others Applications

4) By End-User: Industrial, Food Services, Household

Subsegments:

1) By Linoleic Oil: Conventional Linoleic Sunflower Oil, Organic Linoleic Sunflower Oil

2) By Mid-Oleic Oil: Conventional Mid-Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic Mid-Oleic Sunflower Oil

3) By High-Oleic Oil: Conventional High-Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic High-Oleic Sunflower Oil, High-Oleic Sunflower Oil For Cooking And Frying

Global Sunflower Oil Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Europe led the global sunflower oil market. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the coming period. The sunflower oil market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

