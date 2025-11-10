eVTOL Aircraft Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s eVTOL Aircraft Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of eVTOL Aircraft Market?

The market size of evtol aircraft is projected to experience a substantial expansion in the years to come, reaching $34.2 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2%. The growth anticipated in this forecast period is primarily due to the increasing demand for environment-friendly and noiseless aircraft, growing applications of eVTOL aircraft in cargo, and rising urbanization. The forecast period will likely see major trends such as the development and adoption of electric propulsion and hydrogen fuel cell technology, artificial intelligence utilization, the emergence of eVTOL aircraft shuttles, autonomous eVTOL aircraft, strategic collaborations, and extensive research and development.

Download a free sample of the evtol aircraft market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6676&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The eVTOL Aircraft Global Market Growth?

The eVTOL aircraft market is anticipated to grow due to the surging requirement for logistics. Logistics is a detailed process involving the coordination and execution of intricate operations encompassing people, facilities, and resources. eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft substantially boost logistics efficiency, offering swift, effective, and eco-friendly transport solutions. They reduce delivery times, ease traffic congestion, and extend services to far-flung or inadequately served regions, thus reducing operational expenses and emissions versus conventional, terrestrial logistics practices. For example, Penske Logistics, a US-based provider of forward-thinking supply chain and logistics resolutions, reported in June 2023 that the total business logistics expenses in the United States saw a significant rise of 19.6% in 2022, escalating to an impressive $2.3 trillion. Therefore, the enhanced need for logistics stimulates the eVTOL aircraft market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The eVTOL Aircraft Market?

Major players in the eVTOL Aircraft Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Airbus SE

• Textron Inc

• Embraer SA

• Wisk Aero

• Volocopter GmbH

• Volkswagen Group China

• Zerog

• Aerofugia

• AutoFlight

• TCab

What Are The Prominent Trends In The eVTOL Aircraft Market?

The development of technology is a crucial trend that is gaining traction in the eVTOL aircraft market. Leading organizations in this industry are concentrating their efforts on providing cutting-edge solutions to solidify their standing in the market. They are integrating state-of-the-art eVTOL aircraft technologies like IoT, innovative hydrogen and battery cells, onboard sensors, collision avoidance systems, AI technology, 5G communication, among others. Hyundai, a car manufacturing firm, for instance, investigated hydrogen fuel cell technology in April 2022 for the eVTOL aircraft sector’s electric short take-off and landing segment. Hyundai foresees that this technology will possess sufficient range for intercity travel.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Report?

The evtol aircraft market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Lift Technology: Vectored Thrust, Multirotor, Lift Plus Cruise

2) By Propulsion Type: Fully Electric, Hybrid Electric, Hydrogen Electric

3) By Mode of Operation: Autonomous, Piloted

4) By Application: Air Taxis, Air Shuttles And Air Metro, Private Transport, Cargo Transport, Air Ambulance And Medical Emergency, Last Mile Delivery, Inspection and Monitoring, Surveying and Mapping, Surveillance, Special Mission, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Vectored Thrust: Tilt-Rotor eVTOL, Tilt-Wing eVTOL

2) By Multirotor: Quadcopters, Hexacopters, Octocopters

3) By Lift Plus Cruise: Fixed-Wing with Vertical Takeoff, Hybrid Lift Systems

View the full evtol aircraft market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/evtol-aircraft-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The eVTOL Aircraft Industry?

The eVTOL Aircraft Global Market Report 2025 identifies North America as the dominant region in 2024 and projects it to continue as the fastest-growing region. The report includes comprehensive coverage of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global eVTOL Aircraft Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/firefighting-aircraft-global-market-report

Military Transport Aircraft Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-transport-aircraft-global-market-report

Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydrogen-aircraft-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.