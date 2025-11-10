Comprehensive Report on the Specialty Gases Market: Opportunities and Challenges

Specialty Gases Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Specialty Gases Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Specialty Gases Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the dimensions of the specialty gases market has significantly expanded. Predictions are that it will swell from an amount of $12.77 billion in 2024, projecting to $13.84 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. Major factors driving this growth trend in the previous phase include an increasing demand for high-quality gases, an expanding health care sector, a rising requirement for gas-phase etching, growing needs within the chemical sector, and a surge in demand from electronics producers.

In the coming years, the specialty gases market is predicted to experience significant expansion. The market is set to reach $19.27 billion by the year 2029, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This projection is due to a surge in demand within the pharmaceutical sector, a rising requirement for semiconductors and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), a heightened emphasis on quality and safety, rapid industrial advancements and economic progress, along with an increasing demand in the automobile industry. Forecasted trends for this period encompass technological progression, the shift towards sustainable manufacturing procedures, breakthroughs in purification methodologies, advancements in blending procedures, as well as the incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT) and intelligent monitoring.

Download a free sample of the specialty gases market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18474&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Specialty Gases Market?

The surging demand for semiconductors is predicted to fuel the expansion of the specialty gases market in the future. Semiconductors, the materials possessing electrical conductivity that lies between a conductor such as copper or aluminum and an insulator like rubber or glass, are escalating in demand due to the rising interest in more robust and effective digital devices. The demand is also stimulated by the need for support of advancements in areas like connectivity, automation, and data processing. Specialty gases play a key role in improving the yield, quality, and efficacy in the production of semiconductors, thereby meeting the industry's strict requirements of precision, purity, and reliability. For instance, the Semiconductor Industry Association, a US-based organization reported in December 2023, that the global semiconductor industry achieved sales amounting to $526.8 billion in 2023 and forecasted a rise of 13.1% in the second quarter of 2024. Hence, the rising demand for semiconductors is spurring the growth of the specialty gases market.

Which Players Dominate The Specialty Gases Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Specialty Gases Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

• Linde plc

• Air Liquide S.A.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

• Showa Denko K.K.

• Airgas

• Messer Group GmbH

• Norco Inc.

• Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Specialty Gases Industry?

In the specialty gases market, leading firms are introducing sophisticated modules for the production of specialty gases to heighten efficiency and maintain strict gas mixture formulation accuracy. These modules also ensure compliance to the enhanced purity and quality standards required across various industries. The innovative modules offer a thorough view of production advancement and real-time data, enabling proactive administration for improved efficiency and safety. For example, the US-based software firm called Computers Unlimited, launched a superior specialty gas production module for its TIMS software platform in May 2024. This modern module is intended to streamline the production and management of made-to-order specialty gases. The newly introduced module serves as a vital resource for managing custom gas mixture production within the industrial gas industry.

Global Specialty Gases Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The specialty gasesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: High-Purity Gases, Noble Gases, Carbon Gases, Halogen Gases, Other Types

2) By Element: Argon, Nitrogen, Helium, Carbon Monoxide, Methane, Oxygen, Hydrogen, Other Elements

3) By Packaging Type: Packaged, Bulk And On-site

4) By Sales Type: Captive, Merchant

5) By End-User Industry: Automotive, Electronics, Medical And Healthcare, Food And Beverage, Oil And Gas, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By High-Purity Gases: High-Purity Nitrogen, High-Purity Oxygen, High-Purity Hydrogen, High-Purity Helium, High-Purity Argon, Other High-Purity Gases

2) By Noble Gases: Helium, Neon, Argon, Krypton, Xenon

3) By Carbon Gases: Carbon Dioxide (CO₂), Carbon Monoxide (CO), Methane (CH₄), Other Carbon Gases

4) By Halogen Gases: Fluorine (F₂), Chlorine (Cl₂), Bromine (Br₂), Other Halogen Gases

5) By Other Types: Acetylene (C₂H₂), Ammonia (NH₃), Nitrous Oxide (N₂O), Hydrogen Chloride (HCl), Other Specialty Gases

View the full specialty gases market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialty-gases-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Specialty Gases Market?

In the 2025 Specialty Gases Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific held the animating position in the given year. The forecast predicts that this region will maintain its momentum as the fastest growing region. The report contains exhaustive coverage of various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Specialty Gases Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Industrial Gases Glass Industry Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-gases-glass-industry-global-market-report

Industrial Gases Metals And Metal Fabrication Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-gases-metals-and-metal-fabrication-global-market-report

Industrial Gases For Plastic And Rubber Industry Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-gases-for-plastic-and-rubber-industry-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.