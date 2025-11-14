Houzeo Lists Montana's Top 10 Safest Places to Live in 2025

This list provides homebuyers with valuable insights into the safety and livability of various neighborhoods across Montana's cities.

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its "Safest Places to Live" landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in Montana with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo's ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.According to Houzeo, Ennis is the safest city in Montana, with a near-perfect safety score of 99 out of 100. This small Madison County town is known for its tight-knit community and very low crime rates. With a median home price of $322,450, Ennis offers great value for families and retirees looking for outdoor recreation and quiet living. Neighborhoods like Morrison Creek, McAllister, and Hillside Cabins provide peaceful environments with mountain views. However, this safety comes with a relaxed pace that's perfect for those escaping busy cities. Here are the rankings of the Safest places to live in Montana Other top-ranking safe cities are Chinook and Columbia Falls. Chinook has a safety score of 98 and the most affordable median home price at just $70,000, offering budget-friendly living in northern Montana. Columbia Falls scores 85 for safety with homes around $686,500, making it perfect for those wanting easy access to Glacier National Park. Home shoppers interested in the Flathead Valley can browse Kalispell houses for sale , which ranks 8th safest with a score of 70 and offers quality schools plus outdoor recreation. Meanwhile, Great Falls houses for sale provide access to central Montana's largest city with growing job opportunities.The "Safest Places to Live" landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in Montana. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers---all in one place. Whether it's booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in Montana, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

