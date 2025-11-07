Viewpoints by Chung Sheng Chen, Ting Yuan and En Yang Wins Silver in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Viewpoints

Innovative Exhibition Visual Identity Blends Tainan's 400-Year History with Contemporary Design

The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of graphic design, has announced Viewpoints by Chung Sheng Chen, Ting Yuan and En Yang as the Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Viewpoints within the graphic design industry, positioning it as a noteworthy and innovative project.Viewpoints holds particular relevance to the graphic design community as it skillfully merges Tainan's rich 400-year history with a contemporary visual language. By capturing the essence of the city's alleyways and architectural heritage through a youthful and expressive illustrative style, the design resonates with both industry professionals and the general public. This alignment with current trends and the successful preservation of cultural depth make Viewpoints a valuable contribution to the field.The award-winning visual identity of Viewpoints stands out for its refined color palette and expressive illustrations that vividly depict the daily interactions between people, objects, and spaces in Tainan's urban landscape. By blending elements of the city's past with a modern aesthetic, the design invites viewers to explore Tainan's culture and envision its future. This unique approach to storytelling through graphic design sets Viewpoints apart as a memorable and impactful project.Receiving the Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of the Viewpoints team. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the acdc Creative brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the realm of culturally-driven design. The award also motivates the team to continue striving for excellence and pushing the boundaries of graphic design while maintaining a strong connection to heritage and community.Team MembersViewpoints was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team. ChungSheng Chen, the lead designer, provided creative direction and ensured the project's alignment with the exhibition's core themes. TingYuan Lin and EnYang Chen contributed their illustration expertise, crafting the expressive visuals that define the identity. EnJia Hsu and WanYun Lo played key roles in design development and implementation. The project was a joint venture between acdesign Associates International Co.,Ltd, the Cultural Affairs Bureau of Tainan City Government, and Tainan University of Technology.Interested parties may learn more at:About Chung Sheng Chen, Ting Yuan and En YangProf. ChungSheng Chen, a self-proclaimed "design missionary," brings a wealth of experience in both design practice and education to his work. Known for expressing societal perspectives through his projects, Chen's approach is characterized by an optimistic outlook, keen observation, and a deep emotional connection to life. His cross-disciplinary methodology integrates various processing techniques and material applications, reflecting a fundamental design philosophy. Chen's works have garnered numerous international accolades and are included in the collections of prestigious institutions worldwide.About Tainan University of Technology/Product Design DeparmentEstablished in 1965, Tainan University of Technology is an institution that places "cultural creativity" at the core of its values. The university is dedicated to educating talented individuals with the ability to apply practical skills and humanistic technology in alignment with the needs of society and industry. To achieve this goal, Tainan University of Technology positions itself as a technology university focused on "cultural and creative teachings," continuously advancing its programs and resources to meet the evolving demands of the creative sector.About acdc CreativeAcdesign associates international, based in Tainan, southern Taiwan, is led by founder and chief designer Alvin Chin. The company specializes in product design, visual design, product planning, branding, and management. With a strong focus on creativity and innovation, acdc Creative has established itself as a leading force in the design industry, delivering exceptional solutions that combine functionality, aesthetics, and strategic thinking.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes highly regarded designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design. Recipients of this notable accolade are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert jury members, including design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics, evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. These criteria encompass aspects such as innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, cultural relevance, and user experience enhancement. By meeting these stringent standards, Silver A' Design Award-winning works showcase the exceptional expertise, creativity, and impact of their designers, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the graphic design industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. The competition, now in its 17th year, is open to entries from all countries and is judged by a world-class panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. By showcasing and celebrating pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and drive forward the cycle of innovation and advancement in design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://designawardsgraphic.com

