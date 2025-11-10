Small Gas Engine Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

Small Gas Engine Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Small Gas Engine Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Small Gas Engine Market?

In the past few years, the small gas engine market has been witnessing a steady expansion. The market is projected to surge from $2.96 billion in 2024 to $3.05 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The historical growth can be linked to an increase in demand for outdoor power equipment, a booming construction sector, the prevalence of residential lawn upkeep, and applications in agriculture.

The forthcoming years are predicted to witness a consistent increase in the small gas engine market, which is projected to reach $3.61 billion by 2029, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The expected growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to an enhanced demand for mobile generators, a shift towards environmentally friendly and sustainable methods, the growth of the construction industry, and wider acceptance in emergent markets. Forecast period trends include a transition to electric alternatives, the incorporation of intelligent technology, an emphasis on lightweight and compact models, eco-friendly options, advancements in fuel technology, and the broadening of applications.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Small Gas Engine Global Market Growth?

The boom in the construction sector is fuelling the small gas engine market. An increasing number of builders and homeowners are investing in outdoor powdered equipment for a variety of construction-related services, landscaping tasks, or upkeep of lawns or gardens for their projects or residences. The construction industry's demand for such outdoor-powered machinery directly correlates with small gas engine needs. The Global Construction 2030 report indicates that construction output could witness an 85% surge, reaching $15.5 trillion by 2030. China, India, and the USA are the major contributors to this growth trajectory. This expanding construction market is predicted to catalyze the development of the small gas engine market in the future.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Small Gas Engine Market?

Major players in the Small Gas Engine Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Briggs and Stratton Corporation

• Kohler Co.

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd

• Yamaha Motor Corp.

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Kubota Corporation

• Kipor Power

• Champion Power Equipment

• Generac Power Systems Inc.

• Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Small Gas Engine Market In The Future?

Companies that dominate the small gas engine market are prioritizing the creation of novel solutions like the New-Tech Small Turbine Engine Program to boost their market profitability. This program is a concerted effort or strategy towards the creation and enhancement of small turbine engines using unique and cutting-edge technologies. The project's objective was to cater to military needs for unmanned aerial vehicles, reconnaissance planes, and other small platforms requiring compact, powerful, and reliable engines. For instance, Rolls-Royce, a globally recognized engineering firm based in the UK known for its products and services in aerospace, defence, marine, and energy sectors, unveiled the New-Tech Small Turbine Engine Program in June 2023. These engines stand out due to their size, applications, and prevalent usage in smaller aircraft, drones, and other niche vehicles or machines. The program aims to fast-track the improvement and modernization of small turbine engines with the incorporation of new and unique technology.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Small Gas Engine Market Report?

The small gas enginemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Engine Displacement: 20 cc To 100 cc, 101 cc To 400 cc, 401 cc To 650 cc

2) By End-Use: Gardening, Industrial, Construction

3) By Equipment: Lawnmower, Chainsaw, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, Portable Generator, Rotary Tiller, Pressure Washer, Concrete Vibrators, Concrete Screed, Edger, Leaf Blower, Snow Blower

Subsegments:

1) By 20 cc To 100 cc: 2-Stroke Engines, 4-Stroke Engines

2) By 101 cc To 400 cc: 2-Stroke Engines, 4-Stroke Engines

3) By 401 cc To 650 cc: 2-Stroke Engines, 4-Stroke Engines

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Small Gas Engine Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the global small gas engine market. Projections for this leading region's growth are part of the report. This comprehensive report encapsulates market data from several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

