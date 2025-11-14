Houzeo Announces Rhode Island's Top 10 Safest Places to Live in 2025

This list provides homebuyers with valuable insights into the safety and livability of various neighborhoods across Rhode Island's cities.

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its "Safest Places to Live" landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in Rhode Island with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo's ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.According to Houzeo, Bristol is the safest city in Rhode Island, with a safety score of 93 out of 100. This historic coastal town has low crime rates, walkable streets, and a family-friendly atmosphere. With a median home price of $599,900, Bristol offers great value for families looking for safety near the water. Neighborhoods like Bristol Highlands, The Narrows, and Mount Hope provide scenic waterfront views and excellent schools. However, this safety comes at a higher price compared to other Rhode Island cities. Here are the rankings of the Safest places to live in Rhode Island Other top-ranking safe cities are Cumberland and Narragansett. Cumberland has a safety score of 91 and median home price of $489,450, offering quiet living near Providence with strong schools. Narragansett scores 90 for safety with homes around $632,000, making it perfect for those wanting coastal living year-round. Home shoppers looking for more affordable options should check out homes for sale in Cranston RI , which ranks 7th safest with a score of 83 and median price of $469,900. Meanwhile, Newport homes for sale offer historic charm and luxury waterfront living in a walkable setting.The "Safest Places to Live" landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in Rhode Island. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers---all in one place. Whether it's booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in Rhode Island, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

