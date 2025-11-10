Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market to Reach US $4.71 Billion by 2029

Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market?

Over the past few years, there has been a substantial growth in the welding gas/shielding gas market. This market is projected to expand from $3.17 billion in 2024, increasing to $3.38 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include industrial advancement, infrastructure evolution, manufacturing globalization and strides in the automotive industry.

The market for welding gas/shielding gas is set to experience robust expansion in the coming years, projected to reach a value of $4.71 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Factors contributing to this anticipated growth during the forecast period are a surge in construction endeavors, economic development in upcoming markets, strict regulatory measures, and an increase in renewable energy assignments. During the forecast period, key trends include advancements in welding techniques, a shift towards specialty gases, embracing automation, rising demand for laser welding gases, the digital transformation in welding, strategic collaborations and mergers, as well as customized gas mixes.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Global Market Growth?

The welding gas or shielding gas market is poised for growth, fueled by the expansion of the metal manufacturing and metal fabrication sectors. These industries involve the production of metal sheets and castings through smelting, casting, and mining metal. Welding and shielding gases play a crucial role in the creation of metal products, used to merge two pieces of metal sheets, thanks to their traits such as strength, longevity, and corrosion resistance. For example, the European Steel Association AISBL (EUROFER), based in Belgium, reported in 2023 that the European steel industry yields average annual revenue of around €130 billion and produces an average of 152 million tonnes of steel per year. Over 500 steel production sites are spread across 22 EU member states. The burgeoning metal manufacturing and metal fabrication sectors are thus key drivers for the welding gas or shielding gas market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market?

Major players in the Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

• Gulf Cryo

• Linde PLC

• Iwatani Corporation

• Praxair Inc.

• Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation

• Southern Industrial Gas Sdn Bhd

• The Messer Group GmbH

• American Welding Gas Inc.

• Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Industry?

The surge in technological innovation is becoming a significant trend in the welding gas and shielding gas industry. Numerous major companies within these markets are focusing on crafting ground-breaking technologies to enhance the speed and safety of welding processes. For instance, Air Liquide S. A., a technology firm headquartered in France that supplies different industrial sectors with industrial gases and services, introduced Qlixbi. This pioneering packaged gas, embedded with advanced digital technology, brings unique advantages such as uninterrupted supply and accelerated gas application in welding processes complemented by a range of revolutionary cylinders and digital solutions. The digital capabilities of Qlixbi provide valuable data that aids in boosting productivity and efficiency of welding operations.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market Report?

The welding gas/shielding gasmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Argon, Carbon Dioxide, Oxygen, Hydrogen, Other Types

2) By Storage, Transportation and Distribution Mode: Cylinder and Packaged Gas Distribution, Merchant Liquid And Bulk Distribution

3) By Application: Gas Metal Arc Welding, Gas Tungsten Arc Welding, Other Application

4) By End User Industry: Metal Manufacturing And Fabrication, Construction, Energy, Aerospace, Other End-User Industry

Subsegments:

1) By Argon: Pure Argon, Argon-CO2 Mixtures

2) By Carbon Dioxide: Pure Carbon Dioxide, CO2 Mixtures For Welding

3) By Oxygen: Pure Oxygen, Oxygen-Acetylene Mixtures

4) By Hydrogen: Pure Hydrogen, Hydrogen-Oxygen Mixtures

5) By Other Types: Helium, Nitrogen, Specialty Gas Mixtures

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Industry?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Global Market. The projected growth status of this region is expected to be detailed in the report for 2025. Other regions analyzed in this global market report include the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

