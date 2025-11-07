EU Pulse Ingredients Market to Reach USD 6.82 Billion by 2035, Driven by Surge in Plant-Based Protein Demand

Demand for Pulse Ingredients in EU

EU demand for pulse ingredients is set to rise significantly, driven by growing interest in plant-based nutrition, and sustainable food solutions.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for pulse-based ingredients in the European Union is accelerating as food manufacturers intensify reformulation around clean-label, protein-rich, and sustainable food solutions. According to fresh industry estimates, the EU pulse ingredients market will rise from USD 3,773.0 million in 2025 to USD 6,820.9 million by 2035, registering a steady 6.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

Pulse ingredients—covering protein isolates, concentrates, starches, fibers, flours, and textured proteins—are now core components in plant-based reformulation projects across bakery, meat alternatives, snacks, beverage, and sports nutrition categories.

Consistent Growth Through Two Distinct Expansion Phases

From 2025 to 2030, market value is projected to climb from USD 3,773.0 million to USD 5,062.8 million, adding USD 1,289.8 million in incremental revenue and representing 42.7% of the decade’s total growth.

From 2030 to 2035, the industry is poised to grow faster—adding USD 1,730.8 million, accounting for 57.3% of the total ten-year expansion.

The momentum is driven by:

• Rapid expansion of pulse protein isolates and textured protein solutions

• Accelerated clean-label and allergen-free product launches

• Reformulation across meat alternatives, bakery, and nutritional beverages

Protein Solutions Lead Market Growth

Pulse protein solutions will remain the engine of growth, holding 38.0% market share in 2025, and rising to 44.0% by 2035.

Why protein solutions dominate:

• Superior protein density and amino acid profile

• Advanced wet fractionation and enzymatic extraction enabling neutral taste

• High adoption in plant-based meats, dairy alternatives, and sports nutrition

Key benefits for manufacturers:

• Protein fortification without synthetic additives

• Better solubility, improved water-binding capacity

• Texture performance comparable to animal-derived proteins

Bakery & Confectionery: Largest Application Segment

Bakery and confectionery applications are expected to hold 22.0% of the market in 2025, growing to 24.0% by 2035.

Pulse ingredients are increasingly used for:

• Bread and pastry enrichment

• Gluten-free baking

• Protein-rich biscuits, cookies, and functional confectionery

Small bakery chains and industrial manufacturers are adopting pulse fibers and flours to reduce dependency on wheat while increasing protein and fiber content.

Why EU Demand is Growing

Consumer behavior across Europe continues shifting toward healthier and sustainable protein options. Even minor reformulation—reducing gluten or enriching products with protein—has triggered large-scale procurement of pulse-based solutions.

Primary growth drivers:

• Surge in plant-based protein adoption across food and beverage

• Nutritional upgrades: protein fortification + fiber enhancement

• Clean-label movement demanding recognizable natural ingredients

Regulatory clarity is further boosting manufacturer confidence, with strengthened guidelines for labeling, traceability, and protein content claims.

Country-Level Momentum: Spain and Netherlands Lead Growth

• Spain and the Netherlands lead the EU due to an expanding food processing ecosystem and proactive plant-based product development.

• Germany accounts for the largest share at 31.2% in 2025, supported by strong manufacturing infrastructure and world-leading plant-based food innovation capacity.

Competitive Landscape: Technology, Capacity, and Partnerships Define Winning Strategy

The competitive environment includes global ingredient processors, pulse extractors, and regional cooperatives.

Top companies include:

• Roquette Frères (≈18.0% share)

• Cargill, Inc. (≈14.0% share)

• ADM (≈10.0% share)

• Beneo GmbH (≈8.0% share)

• Müller’s Mühle & Ingredion (combined ≈12.0% share)

To Explore Detailed Market Data, Segment-Wise Forecasts, and Competitive Insights, Request Sample Report. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-27112

Empower Your Business Decisions With Verified Industry Forecasts And Competitor Intelligence. Buy Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/27112

About the Report

This press release is based on latest quantitative research and market modeling updated on 16 October 2025. The study assesses market size, growth contributors, segment performance, and competitive positioning across EU member countries.

Browse Related Insights

Pulse Ingredient Industry Analysis in Japan: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pulse-ingredient-industry-analysis-in-japan

Pulse Ingredient Industry Analysis in Korea: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pulse-ingredient-industry-analysis-in-korea

Pulse Ingredients Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pulse-ingredients-market

Why FMI: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.