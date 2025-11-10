Transmission Fluids Market to Grow at 9.8% CAGR from 2025-2029

Transmission Fluids Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Transmission Fluids Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Transmission Fluids Market Size And Growth?

The market for transmission fluids has seen robust expansion in the past few years. It is forecasted to rise from $9.35 billion in 2024 to $10.24 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The historic period's growth can be credited to the advancement of the automotive industry, the demand for maintenance and aftermarket services, and regulatory standards.

The market size of transmission fluids is predicted to experience robust growth in the subsequent years, reaching a total value of $14.9 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This projected growth for the forecast period is primarily due to factors such as the development of electric vehicles, advancements in fluid technology, the globalization of automobile production, and increased vehicle longevity. The ensuing years will likely see a trend toward synthetic fluids, smart fluids, condition monitoring, as well as customization for varying applications and a rise in collaborations and partnerships.

Download a free sample of the transmission fluids market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6902&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Transmission Fluids Market?

The expansion of the automotive industry is set to fuel the growth of the transmission fluids market. As the automobile sector grows globally, the use of transmission fluids in preventing deterioration of hydraulic pumps and immobilization of vehicles is anticipated to surge. Moreover, changing consumer preferences and their demand for enhanced vehicle performance and reliability are propelling the consumption of transmission fluids globally. The India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) predicts that by 2026, the Indian automotive industry will be worth $300 billion. As such, the fast-paced growth of the auto industry is slated to boost the demand for transmission fluids in the future.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Transmission Fluids Market?

Major players in the Transmission Fluids Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BP PLC

• Shell PLC

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Chevron Corporation

• The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company

• Afton Chemical Corporation

• Amalie Oil Company

• AMSOIL Inc.

• Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

• China National Petroleum Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Transmission Fluids Sector?

Technological advancements are becoming a prominent trend within the transmission fluids industry. Major market participants are concentrating on the release of pioneering products to secure a competitive advantage. For example, in August 2024, Castrol, an oil and gas enterprise based in the UK, introduced Castrol ON EV Transmission Fluid W2 and W5. These products are tailored for electric vehicles boasting wet e-motors, characterized by low-viscosity compositions that offer low electrical conductivity and amplified protective features for e-motors. These fluids enhance cooling and operational effectiveness while efficiently managing the high torque outputs produced by electric motors, guaranteeing superior performance and longevity in varied vehicle applications.

How Is The Transmission Fluids Market Segmented?

The transmission fluidsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF), Manual Transmission Fluid (MTF), CVT Fluid, DCT Fluid

2) By Base Oil: Mineral, Synthetic, Semi-Synthetic

3) By End User Industry: Automotive Industry, Construction, Mining, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF): Dexron Series, Mercon Series, Multi-Vehicle ATF

2) By Manual Transmission Fluid (MTF): Gear Oil, Synthetic MTF, Conventional MTF

3) By CVT Fluid: CVT Fluid For Passenger Vehicles, CVT Fluid For Commercial Vehicles

4) By DCT Fluid: DCT Fluid for Passenger Vehicles, DCT Fluid for High-Performance Vehicles

View the full transmission fluids market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transmission-fluids-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Transmission Fluids Market?

In the Transmission Fluids Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region for the year and is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The report comprehensively covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Transmission Fluids Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

General Electronic Components Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-electronic-components-global-market-report

Engineering Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/engineering-services-global-market-report

Automotive Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.