The Restaurant Warehouse Launches Nationwide 10% Off Sale on All Atosa Catering Equipment
“Atosa is one of the most trusted names in commercial refrigeration and catering equipment,” said Sean Kearney, Founder and CEO of The Restaurant Warehouse. “We’re proud to pass these savings directly to restaurant owners. Whether you’re launching a new kitchen or replacing older units, this 10% discount makes top-tier Atosa quality more accessible than ever.”
The sale includes Atosa commercial refrigerators, commercial freezers, sandwich prep tables, cooking ranges, and stainless steel work tables, all engineered for performance, energy efficiency, and long-term reliability.
Restaurant owners can shop the full Atosa collection online at TheRestaurantWarehouse.com, where they’ll find transparent pricing, flexible financing options, and nationwide free shipping.
Empowering Restaurants Nationwide
As restaurant operators across the U.S. continue modernizing their kitchens, The Restaurant Warehouse is helping reduce upfront costs without compromising on quality. The company’s direct-to-consumer model eliminates traditional distributor markups, making it easier for independent restaurants to compete with larger chains.
“Our goal is to be the ‘Amazon of restaurant equipment’—offering fast shipping, low prices, and unbeatable value for professional-grade kitchen products,” Kearney added.
About Atosa
Atosa USA is an industry leader in commercial kitchen equipment, known for innovation, reliability, and energy-efficient designs. Their products are trusted by thousands of restaurants, cafes, hotels, and foodservice operators around the world.
About The Restaurant Warehouse
Founded by former Amazon employee Sean Kearney, The Restaurant Warehouse is redefining how restaurants buy commercial equipment online. The company offers brand-new Atosa and other top-name restaurant equipment at wholesale prices, with transparent financing, easy online ordering, and fast nationwide delivery.
For more information or to shop the 10% Off Atosa Sale, visit www.TheRestaurantWarehouse.com
