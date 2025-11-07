CBP seizes 263 kilos of narcotics at various El Paso ports of entry

El PASO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working in the El Paso field office ports of entry seized 263.1 kilos of narcotics during the week of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.

The narcotics were discovered in spaces and compartments in seven different passenger vehicles coming into the Santa Teresa, Paso del Norte, Bridge of the Americas and Ysleta Ports of Entry. The narcotics seized included 81.44 kilos of cocaine, 10.68 kilos of fentanyl, 129.32 kilos of methamphetamine and 41.7 kilos of marijuana.

Using a combination of canine detection, nonintrusive inspection technology, and physical inspections, CBP officers discovered the narcotics hidden in these privately owned vehicles. All seven cases were accepted for either federal or state prosecution.

“The vigilance of our CBP officers has resulted in multiple seizures of narcotics this past week. I am glad that our team has disrupted these narcotics smuggling attempts and these dangerous controlled substances will not be transported further into the United States,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “Some of these seizures include significant individual narcotics loads ranging from 32 to 55 kilos.”

In Fiscal Year 2025, CBP El Paso Field Office seized 5,927 pounds of illegal narcotics.

For more information on CBP drug seizures please visit: Drug Seizure Statistics | U.S. Customs and Border Protection