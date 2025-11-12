Sam Austin teams up with Banjo Virtuoso Sammy Shelor for 'On the Road at Christmas'

Singer-songwriter Sam Austin photo by Andrew Adkins

This nostalgic song celebrates those who keep the world going while their loved ones celebrate Christmas.

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter Sam Austin is set to release his poignant new holiday single, “On the Road at Christmas,” a track that promises to resonate with anyone who has spent the festive season away from loved ones. The song features the unparalleled banjo talents of Sammy Shelor, a collaboration that brings both musical brilliance and a touching family connection to the forefront. “On the Road at Christmas” is a heartfelt reflection on the bittersweet experience of being on the road during the holidays.The collaboration with Sammy Shelor holds particular significance for Austin. Shelor, a Grammy-nominated and multiple International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Banjo Player of the Year award winner, is widely recognized for his exceptional skill and contributions to bluegrass music. What makes this pairing even more special is Shelor’s history with country music icon Reba McIntyre. Sammy Shelor succeeded Sam Austin’s own cousin, Chris Austin, as Reba McIntyre’s banjo player after the 1991 plan crash that took his life and that of several other band members.“I remember my 10-year-old cousin playing banjo at a family reunion and being blown away by his skill,” Sam Austin recalls. “When my producer Skip Brown told me I could get Sammy Shelor to play on my new recording, it felt like a little bit of family.” This sentiment underscores the deep personal connection woven into the fabric of this musical endeavor. The track is expected to be available on all major streaming platforms starting November 15, 2025.About Sam AustinSam Austin is a Roanoke-based singer-songwriter known for his evocative storytelling and heartfelt melodies. His songs often draw from personal experiences and observations, creating a relatable and authentic sound that resonates with audiences. “On the Road at Christmas” continues this tradition, offering a tender and reflective take on the holiday season.About Sammy ShelorSammy Shelor is a highly acclaimed banjo player, celebrated for his innovative style and mastery of the instrument. A founding member of the award-winning bluegrass band The Lonesome River Band, Shelor has garnered numerous accolades throughout his career, including multiple IBMA Banjo Player of the Year awards and a Grammy nomination. His distinctive sound has made him a sought-after collaborator across various genres.ContactChris Keaton, chris@chriskeaton.com, 615-319-5075Advance praise for On the Road at Christmas“Bright and heartfelt, the track captures the nostalgic spirit of holiday travel with a catchy, feel-good energy. Its melodic charm and warm vocal delivery make it a perfect soundtrack for the season; uplifting, memorable, and full of festive drive.”--Breaking Sound Radio“Sam Austin delivers a holiday classic in the making with ‘On the Road at Christmas.’”--Zillions Magazine“’On the Road at Christmas’ is a very beautiful ballad full of warmth and nostalgia, which perfectly captures the spirit of Christmas and the loneliness felt by those who spend this period away from loved ones.”--Hits 1 COGNAC“We’re sharing this warm and dreamy holiday tune for its heartfelt storytelling and smooth production. The track beautifully captures the loneliness and love tied to traveling during Christmas.”--LyricalOdyssey“Such a beautiful song, moving vocals and songwriting, just in time for the holiday!”--zerockradio, Israel’s International Rock Chart“A beautiful and warm musical theme ideal for this Christmas…a magical and pleasant formula that has stolen my heart.”--Indie Dream“’On the Road at Christmas’ is a touching and beautifully arranged song. Your voice conveys warmth and sincerity, and the collaboration with Sammy Shelor brings a lovely organic feel that perfectly captures the Christmas spirit.”--For Play

Sam Austin On the Road at Christmas feat. Sammy Shelor

