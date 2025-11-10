Latimer Redlance Announces Memoir ‘Gutter to the Stars’ Exploring Gen-X Punk and Grunge in Sydney and Auckland
Ryan Gosling, Jaz Coleman, Sydney and Auckland After Dark: New Memoir Shines Light on Antipodean Punk/Grunge Underground
The Memoir preserves the unwritten history of Australia and Aotearoa’s Gen-X underground: bush raves, cheap rent, and the kind of mateship that kept people afloat.
“Scenes survive on people showing up,” Redlance says. “Sydney and Auckland taught me that belonging is built load-in by load-in.”
Filed under Biographies & Memoirs → Music → Punk, the book explores resilience, community, and hope in the noise of modern life.
Availability: Publication 5 December 2025 (Amazon Kindle and paperback). Australian media: review copies and interviews available on request.
About the Author:
Latimer Redlance has lived and worked across New Zealand and Australia and later returned to Canada. He writes about class, community, and the stubborn hope that music inspires. He now lives in rural Florida with his family.
