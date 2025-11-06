Government Introduces Legislation to Expand Definition of Interpersonal Abuse

CANADA, November 6 - Released on November 6, 2025

Today government introduced The Cyberstalking and Coercive Control Act, which expands the definition of interpersonal violence in The Victims of Interpersonal Violence Act to include cyberstalking and online harassment, as well as coercive and controlling behaviour.

The Victims of Interpersonal Violence Act provides protections for victims of interpersonal violence including emergency orders to restrict perpetrators from contacting victims and a process for ending long-term tenancies where a victim is at risk of future violence.

"As a society our understanding of control, harassment, and abuse has evolved over time, and we are modernizing legislation to ensure Saskatchewan residents remain safe and secure online and in their communities," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C., said. "Expanding the definition of interpersonal violence will provide more options to protect those experiencing abuse, and raise awareness about how these crimes are evolving through technologies like geo-location devices and cellphone monitoring software."

The addition of cyberstalking and coercive and controlling behaviour to the legislation clearly identifies this conduct as a form of interpersonal violence and provides legislative support to victims when they are seeking help. Expanding the definition of interpersonal violence to include cyberstalking bolsters provisions found in the Criminal Code, and specifically addresses instances where individuals attempt to use tracking devices to monitor an individual without their consent.

"Interpersonal violence takes many forms, it is not always physical or even visible," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Alana Ross said. "Abusers use coercive control to isolate people from support - cutting off family, friends, and finances - and it is often an early warning sign of more dangerous behaviours like physical abuse. Adding this to the legislation gives people another important tool to help prevent violence and escape abusive relationships."

Coercive control is a pattern of behaviour that seeks to take away a person's freedom and strip away their sense of self. It can include behaviours like strictly controlling someone's finances, depriving someone of their basic needs, closely monitoring of someone's activities, and isolating someone from their family and friends.

"PATHS and our member agencies are very pleased that Saskatchewan will amend the definition of interpersonal violence," Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan (PATHS) Director of Research Dr. Crystal Giesbrecht said. "Amending the definition will make provisions within provincial legislation to protect survivors of violence and abuse available to those experiencing coercive or controlling behaviour or online stalking and harassment. This change will increase options and enhance safety for victims and survivors in Saskatchewan."

This year, the Government of Saskatchewan is dedicating approximately $32 million to facilitate interpersonal violence programs and services through the justice system. This includes $14.2 million per year being provided to community-based partners, annualized funding for second-stage shelters, and additional funding for Victims Services and other important supports.

