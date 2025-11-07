Introducing Artisa Skincare — A Revolutionary Medical-Grade Line by Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Carl Truesdale

Dr. Carl Truesdale, founder of Artisa Skincare, showcases the Masterpiece Collection — a luxury medical-grade line that unites art, science, and inclusivity to deliver visible results for every skin tone. Photo Credit: Rich Royal The Artisa Skincare Masterpiece Collection — Radiance Cleanser, Antioxidant Defense Serum, Age Reversal Cream, and Renewal Repair Cream — delivers a four-step luxury medical-grade routine designed for visible results across all skin tones. Dr. Carl Truesdale, co-founder Juliana Truesdale, and members of their team at the brand’s star-studded launch event. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Luxury medical-grade skincare meets inclusive beauty — Dr. Carl Truesdale’s Artisa Skincare delivers clinical results for every skin tone.

Artisa is the next evolution of my artistry. I’ve brought surgical precision to skincare — formulations that work as beautifully on deep complexions as they do on fair skin.” — Dr. Carl Truesdale

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a star-studded red-carpet launch on November 1, Artisa Skincare—the highly anticipated medical-grade skincare line by celebrity facial plastic surgeon Dr. Carl Truesdale —is now officially available to the public. Crafted with surgical precision and artistic vision, Artisa fuses clinical-strength science with refined formulation to deliver transformative results for all skin types and tones.A Vision Born in the Operating Room, Refined for Daily RitualWith years of experience performing facelifts, full facial rejuvenations, and non-surgical aesthetic treatments at his practice on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, double board certified surgeon Dr. Carl Truesdale recognized a gap in skincare: many medical-grade brands were not formulated with melanin-rich skin in mind. Artisa Skincare blends clinical-strength ingredients with elegant design, empowering all skin types and tones to achieve real, visible results.“Artisa is the next evolution of my artistry. I’ve brought surgical precision to skincare — formulations that work as beautifully on deep complexions as they do on fair skin.” - Dr. Carl TruesdaleThe Masterpiece Collection: Four Results-Driven FormulasAt launch, Artisa introduces The Masterpiece Collection, a four-step regimen engineered to cleanse, protect, correct and renew skin. Each product is available individually or packaged together as a complete regimen for a one-time or subscribe-and-save purchase.Radiance Cleanser — A refreshing daily cleanser powered by brightening botanicals and gentle exfoliants that lifts away impurities without stripping the skin.Antioxidant Defense Serum — A lightweight formula blending Vitamin C, Niacinamide, ferulic acid, and skin-soothing botanicals to shield against environmental stressors, brighten tone, and strengthen the skin barrier.Age Reversal Cream — A multi-corrective cream infused with peptides, encapsulated retinol, and ceramides to soften fine lines, restore elasticity, and refine texture.Renewal Repair Cream — A deeply hydrating, barrier-repair moisturizer perfect for sensitive, stressed or post-procedure skin, featuring hyaluronic acid, peptides, and fatty acids.Together, these formulas form a streamlined but luxurious routine designed for high-performance results for all skin tones. Artisa also offers a signature Brightening Boost Cream formulated with Green Tea, Vitamin C and Kojic Acid to treat dark spots, melasma and uneven skin tone.Inclusivity, Science & Elegance — A New StandardArtisa isn’t just another skincare brand — it’s a platform grounded in three core pillars:1. Science-First: Medical-grade actives, developed by a surgeon, validated for performance.2. Inclusive Formulation: Safe, effective and explicitly designed for all skin tones — including melanin-rich complexions that are too often underserved.3. Luxury Experience: From sensorial textures to elegant packaging, each step embodies refinement.Launch & AvailabilityThe full Masterpiece Collection is available for purchase via the Artisa Skincare website , as well as onsite at Dr. Truesdale's office on Rodeo Drive. Worldwide shipping is available.Artisa is also unveiling its Ambassador program , inviting skincare influencers, practitioners and enthusiasts to join the brand’s mission of inclusive, results-driven beauty.About Dr. Carl Truesdale, Founder of Artisa and Truesdale Facial Plastic SurgeryDr. Carl Truesdale is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, portrait artist, and founder of Truesdale Facial Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA. Renowned for his natural yet transformative surgical artistry, Dr. Truesdale has become one of the most recognized names in modern aesthetics, with over a million social media followers across platforms, and a popular YouTube series, Beyond the Surface. Since founding Truesdale Facial Plastic Surgery, he has built a brand known for artistry, innovation, and transformational patient results across an exceptionally diverse patient population.Artisa Skincare represents the evolution of Dr. Truesdale's philosophy — where medicine, art, and self-care converge. Artisa products are medical-grade, cruelty-free, fragrance-balanced, and safe for all skin tones.Media ContactFor media inquiries or interview requests:Artisa SkincareEmail: contact@artisaskincare.comPhone: ‎866-9ARTISAWebsite: www.artisaskincare.com

