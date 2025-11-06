Governor Abbott Appoints Hewlett To North Texas Tollway Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, November 6 - November 6, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Justin Hewlett to the North Texas Tollway Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on August 31, 2027. The Board, which includes one gubernatorial appointee, governs and oversees the operations of the tollway authority that serves Collin, Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant counties.

Justin Hewlett of Cleburne is the owner of Hewlett Office Systems, LLC. He previously served as Mayor of the City of Cleburne. Additionally, he is the former president of the Chisholm Trail 100 Club, Inc, United Way of Johnson County, Cleburne Education Foundation, and the Cleburne Economic Development Corporation. Hewlett received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University.