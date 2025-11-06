$50 Million to Expand UAlbany’s RNA Institute

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a $50 million capital investment by New York State to expand the State University of New York at Albany’s RNA Institute. The funding, which was included in SUNY’s enacted 2025-2026 capital budget, will increase capacity at the Life Sciences Research Building to advance the RNA Institute’s world-class research, training, and workforce development, including its work using artificial intelligence to guide innovative approaches to drug discovery.

“Identifying new ways to attack deadly and debilitating diseases will not only ensure the State University of New York at Albany is at the cutting edge of research and technology, it will help New Yorkers live longer, more fulfilling and healthier lives,” Governor Hochul said. “This is an investment in a better future, and it is being developed right here in New York. I am proud to announce this historic investment, and I thank the University for the lifesaving and life-affirming work its researchers do.”

State University of New York at Albany’s RNA Institute advances basic research to understand, diagnose and treat debilitating and deadly diseases, including ALS, Alzheimer’s, cancer and myotonic dystrophy — the most common form of adult-onset muscular dystrophy.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “While the federal government is retreating from its historic role spurring cutting-edge academic research, SUNY is on the move and deeply thankful for the commitment and financial support of our Governor and the State Legislature to equip our researchers and students with state-of-the art facilities and resources to drive innovation. The State University of New York at Albany’s RNA Institute is one of SUNY’s premiere research institutions, and we are excited for this investment into the institute so the State University of New York at Albany can continue leading the way in RNA research.”

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, “This investment into the State University of New York at Albany’s RNA Institute will advance the institute’s world-class research capabilities, and cement New York as a leader in RNA research. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her support of research at SUNY, and commitment to investing in the health and well-being of humanity.”

State University of New York at Albany President Havidán Rodríguez said, “UAlbany's RNA Institute is world-renowned for pioneering new approaches to biomedical research, using artificial intelligence to develop innovative technologies and treatments that can help people live longer, healthier lives. With Governor Hochul's generous $50 million investment in the Life Sciences Research Building, the RNA Institute will be able to expand and enhance its research capacity, providing state-of-the-art facilities for researchers and hands-on training for the next generation of New York's workforce — establishing the University and the Capital Region as a leader in RNA science and biotechnology.”

The $50 million in construction funding will be used to:

Renovate and expand existing labs to increase capacity. The existing Life Sciences Research Building, Biology and RNA core facilities will be upgraded with next-gen instruments and data infrastructure, and the LSRB will be expanded by approximately 20,000 square feet of wet/dry lab space, collaboration zones and shared instrumentation suites.

Create a 3,000-square-foot space for preclinical development, biosafety testing, and pilot Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing. This facility will include pilot-scale cleanrooms, bioreactors, and RNA synthesis platforms supporting commercialization and clinical trial readiness. This suite will support research and critically needed biotech and biomanufacturing workforce development in New York.

Provide dedicated artificial intelligence and health research space, which is essential for interdisciplinary, data-driven biomedical research. This will facilitate integration with Governor Hochul's Empire AI initiative and the State University of New York at Albany's AI Plus Initiative, and will provide high-performance computing access, data visualization labs and collaborative workspaces. The integrated health space will provide community and patient access for educational and interventional research. These spaces will support intersectional research into complex diseases like myotonic dystrophy and cancer along with emerging public health threats like viruses, extreme weather and pollution.

Provide interactive educational and training elements for community engagement, K-12 outreach. Academic and industry recruitment will bolster the pipeline and diversity of New York's STEM workforce.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Investing in SUNY Albany's RNA Institute strengthens New York's position as a leader in the life sciences while further growing the skilled workforce that will drive our biotech economy of the future. By expanding world-class research and training infrastructure, we're accelerating breakthrough medical discoveries, attracting top talent and companies to New York, and creating high-quality jobs in the rapidly growing RNA therapeutics sector — an industry revolutionizing how we treat some of the most challenging diseases.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “This investment will help researchers find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat serious diseases that affect so many New Yorkers. By expanding the RNA Institute, we’re supporting innovation, discovery and the training of our future health and science leaders. I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to advancing research that improves health and strengthens communities across our state.”

New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen said, “RNA technology research and development hold enormous promise in helping to cure, alleviate, or develop therapies for conditions and diseases that pose the greatest risk of health and functional decline for older adults and people of all ages. This capital investment to expand the RNA Institute is a testament to Governor Hochul's overall vision of a healthy New York for all people as they age, building on the leadership of New York's premier educational institutions and researchers to bring these solutions to the world.”

LifeSciencesNY Executive Director Win Thurlow said, “This sort of transformative investment is precisely what the life sciences sector in New York needs to grow and thrive. The next generation of biotechnology advances will be the product of rich collaborations among New York’s leading higher ed research centers, like UAlbany’s RNA Institute, and industry partners across the state. Governor Hochul and SUNY have long recognized the enormous value of these partnerships, and this expansion will further empower the RNA Institute to pursue breakthroughs in targeted medicine that improve and extend lives.”

Regeneron Senior Vice President of Research Christos Kyratsous, Ph.D. said, “Regeneron is a New York-founded and headquartered biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases, and we’re proud to be at the heart of New York’s thriving biotechnology ecosystem. This investment in the State's life sciences workforce and capabilities will further accelerate the innovations that save lives and revolutionize the treatment of grievous illness. Connections between the public and private sector play a vital role in keeping the U.S. on the cutting edge of science and technology, and we’re delighted that New York State continues to advance this critical goal.”

Curia President of Research and Development Jamie Grabowski said, “This investment is a win for the Capital District of New York, advancing its position as a center of excellence for research and innovation. We're excited to see such robust support for programs like this one, which not only further our understanding of debilitating diseases but also provide critical training and development for the future life science professionals who will strengthen our workforce.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky, said, “The RNA Institute at the University at Albany exemplifies how public higher education drives discovery, innovation, and workforce growth. This investment will strengthen New York’s leadership in biomedical and AI research while training the next generation of scientists who will develop lifesaving therapies and advance our understanding of disease. I commend Governor Hochul, Chancellor King and the University at Albany for their commitment to using science and education to improve lives across our state.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “UAlbany's distinguished RNA Institute's success stories include developing a new method for sequencing RNA modifications, advances in DNA nanotechnology for drug delivery, and a breakthrough in blocking chronic inflammation in diabetes. Today's investment will continue that progress in unlocking new treatments for complex diseases and further their role on the frontlines of scientific breakthroughs. I'm incredibly proud to represent the researchers, faculty members, and students who do this important work day in and day out, which is why I'm proud we’ve secured this funding in this year's state budget. Thank you to Governor Hochul and my colleagues in the State Legislature for recognizing the RNA Institute’s unique importance and for again investing in the Capital Region's future success.”

Assemblymember John McDonald said, “I appreciate Governor Hochul’s $50 million capital investment in the nationally recognized RNA Institute at SUNY Albany. This funding will renovate and expand critical lab and research space and, combined with the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in discovery and research, positions the SUNY RNA Institute to strengthen its standing as a global leader in innovation and workforce development. These investments will help drive groundbreaking discoveries in diseases once thought to be untreatable.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for recognizing the importance of the University at Albany’s RNA Institute and making this kind of forward-looking investment. The research happening there will continue to change lives, attract new talent, and strengthen our state’s role as a national leader in biotechnology. The RNA Institute has already made a name for itself, and this funding will help take its impact to the next level.”

City of Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “We are currently living in an age where the federal government is taking steps every day to prevent progress and implement regressive policies that completely ignore research and scientific findings. Here in New York, thanks to investments by Governor Hochul and the work done at UAlbany, we are pushing back against those attacks every day. Because of these partnerships with UAlbany and New York State, we will continue to be a beacon for scientific research, and through expansion of the RNA Institute, we will work every day to continue to fund research that truly makes us healthier and improves the lives of people all over the world.”

As part of this funding commitment, the State University of New York at Albany will engage in a rebranding to more fully align to the SUNY name and logo in order to consistently demonstrate and amplify SUNY’s leadership on research and in recognition of the campus’s role in New York State’s public higher education system. SUNY will work with each University Center on their own similar branding process.

The State University of New York at Albany’s RNA Institute has long been an epicenter of RNA-focused research and development. Total RNA Institute funding last year was $15.8 million in new grants from New York State, Department of Defense, National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation, and industry partners. While the RNA Institute offers faculty state-of-the-art facilities and advanced computational modeling on campus, it is also educating the next generation of New York’s biotechnology workforce. In August, Governor Hochul announced the State University of New York at Albany’s first Empire AI supercomputer projects, which advance the work of the RNA Institute.

About The RNA Institute

Launched in June 2010, the RNA Institute conducts cutting-edge basic research for development and delivery of innovative medicines, vaccines and diagnostics in state-of-the-art labs that allow researchers from around the globe to design new RNA technologies and drug therapies. In addition to core biomedical research facilities, the Institute’s resources include advanced computational modeling to investigate potential treatments that prevent or shut down the toxic RNA that fuels some diseases. AI helps in that fight by analyzing the large number of possible RNA shapes and small molecule interactions in much less time than a traditional trial-and-error approach, thereby significantly accelerating the drug-development process in hopes of getting safe, effective medicines to patients faster. Last year, the State University of New York at Albany and the University of Rochester partnered to launch a new state-funded Center of Excellence in RNA Research and Therapeutics to focus on building New York’s biotechnology workforce. Increasingly, that also means understanding how AI is a critical tool in developing new medicines

About The State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.4 million students amongst its entire portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.16 billion in fiscal year 2024, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit suny.edu.