NorthSTAR Receives $100,000 Boost From Wells Fargo Foundation To Empower Underresourced Entrepreneurs In Orange County

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevHub’s NorthSTAR OC initiative secured two consecutive funding rounds from the Wells Fargo Foundation for its Microgrant Fund , which supports entrepreneurs from underserved communities in Orange County. The Wells Fargo Foundation committed $50,000 in the program’s first year and doubled down with another $50,000 the following year, citing the fund’s strong results and measurable impact on founders of LMI (low- to moderate-income) communities.The first round provided 26 early-stage entrepreneurs with small, flexible grants ranging from $500 to $2,500, and the fund expects to award 20 entrepreneurs with the second round. These grants help cover essential startup costs such as software licenses, customer discovery, and required certifications.Many early-stage business-owners face limited access to traditional startup capital, particularly the informal "friends and family" funding that often provides an initial financial runway. The NorthSTAR Microgrant Fund addresses this gap, ensuring promising ventures have the resources needed to launch and grow. In addition to financial support, NorthSTAR entrepreneurs also gained access to skill-based volunteers from Wells Fargo, who provided expert financial guidance to strengthen their business strategies.“The NorthSTAR Microgrant Fund is a vital tool in our mission to create a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Juan Carillo, RevHub’s director of business development. “The capital received from the Wells Fargo Foundation enables us to directly support high-potential entrepreneurs yet have historically been excluded from traditional funding pathways. By providing both financial capital and expert guidance, we are empowering founders to grow their businesses.”“I just found out that possible layoffs may be happening at my workplace,” related Tramisha Poindexter, founder of Thee After Agency, a venture dedicated to support services for community-based organizations. “This is the first grant I received, and it has given me hope that things will work out with my business.”“This grant provided insight on what to plan for and how to organize our thoughts,” recounted another recipient, Robyn Rosales, co-founder of California-based synth manufacturer Gubtek. “The money will allow us to develop a new product that will have a larger customer base.”The Microgrant Fund is part of the broader NorthSTAR OC, a collaborative impact initiative led by RevHub to foster a thriving, equitable entrepreneurial landscape in Orange County. Through strategic partnerships like that of the Wells Fargo Foundation, NorthSTAR is building an entrepreneurial support ecosystem where underresourced founders can access the capital, mentorship, and networks they need to succeed.For more information on the NorthSTAR Microgrant Fund, including eligibility and application details, visit NorthSTAROC.com.About RevHubRevHub coalesces Orange County's social enterprise ecosystem for more incredible innovation and impact. Founded in 2019, RevHub is a community of investors, entrepreneurs, mentors, and partners that has incubated 34 social enterprises and established RevHub Social Innovation Fund, Orange County's first social impact investment fund (RevFund). In 2022, RevHub joined several partners in establishing the NorthSTAR (Systems To Access Resources) Collaborative to build the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Orange County. For more information, visit revhuboc.com.About NorthSTARNorthSTAR (Systems to Access Resources) is a collaborative initiative powered by RevHub that brings together community-based organizations, investors, and business leaders to create an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem in Orange County. By providing access to capital, mentorship, and strategic resources, NorthSTAR ensures that underrepresented entrepreneurs can turn innovative ideas into thriving businesses.About Wells FargoWells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company committed to empowering communities through strategic investments in economic development, education, and workforce readiness. Through its corporate philanthropy initiatives, Wells Fargo supports programs that create pathways to success for small businesses and underserved entrepreneurs.

