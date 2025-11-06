Mauka Wailua River Bridge Closed Morning of Sunday, Nov. 16

Main, News Posted on Nov 6, 2025 in Highways News

Lῑhu‘e-bound Traffic will be Directed to Contraflow Lane on the Mayor Bryan Baptiste Memorial Bridge

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of a planned full closure of the Wailua River Bridge over Kῡhiō Highway (Route 56) between Kuamo Road and North Leho Drive from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 16. During the closure of the mauka Wailua River Bridge, Lῑhu‘e/southbound drivers will be detoured to a contraflow lane on the Mayor Bryan Baptiste Bridge, also known as the Plantation Bridge, which will be coned to have one lane going northbound and one southbound.

This closure is necessary for the Wailua Bridge Repair Project. The contractor will be pouring concrete for one of the diaphragms, the structural element that stabilizes Pier 7, under the bridge. HDOT expects approximately 12 remaining mauka bridge closures for diaphragm pours at Pier 4 and Pier 1, spall repair pours, and paving. The remaining bridge closures will be scheduled at night after the end of seabird fallout season. The Wailua Bridge Repair Project is on schedule for completion in March 2026.

Variable message boards have been posted along Kūhiō Highway to alert road users. To view scheduled Kauaʻi lane closures for the week visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

# # #