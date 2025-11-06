Hazen Law Group Earns Prestigious Inclusion in Best Lawyers’ 2026 Best Law Firms in Harrisburg for Elder Law, Real Estate Law, and Trusts & Estates

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – In an era where the legal landscape is rapidly evolving, Hazen Law Group has established itself as a leading advocate for elder law, real estate law, and trusts and estates in Harrisburg. The firm has been named among the 2026 Best Law Firms by Best Lawyers, a distinction reserved for the top 5% of U.S. attorneys, as determined through the organization’s rigorous Purely Peer Review® methodology.

The Best Lawyers’ selection process is stringent, beginning with nominations from peers and followed by detailed evaluations from currently recognized practitioners within the same field and region. The feedback gathered is instrumental in identifying the nation’s top legal talent, ensuring nominees are in good standing with their local bar associations.

Hazen Law Group’s inclusion in this prestigious list underscores its commitment to serving seniors, individuals with disabilities, and their families. Through active advocacy on both state and national platforms, Hazen Law Group strives to create effective plans to protect its clients’ interests and provide peace of mind.

Marielle Hazen, the firm’s founder, is distinguished as a certified elder law attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation. Her leadership extends to her role on the board of directors of the Special Needs Alliance. Hazen’s accolades include repeated recognition as a Super Lawyer and as one of the top 50 women attorneys in Pennsylvania, reflecting her dedication to her clients and the legal community.

Hazen Law Group’s approach is rooted in understanding the unique needs of each client, serving a diverse array of families with varying backgrounds and goals. This client-centered philosophy, paired with Hazen’s extensive legal experience, has garnered national recognition, including a long-standing acknowledgment by U.S. News and World Report.

The firm’s latest recognition by Best Lawyers not only highlights its legal excellence but also underscores the trust and respect it has earned within the legal community. As the 2026 Best Law Firms awards continue to spotlight exceptional legal practice areas and emerging trends, Hazen Law Group’s standing is a testament to its ongoing dedication to excellence in law.

Hazen Law Group’s elder law and estate planning attorneys are widely regarded as leaders in planning for seniors, disabled individuals, and their families. Their expertise extends to farm transition and business planning, addressing the unique needs of agricultural and entrepreneurial clients. The attorneys take the time to listen carefully to concerns across all these areas and develop comprehensive solutions that address them. Whether it’s protecting assets for long-term care, ensuring smooth farm succession, or creating tailored special needs or tax-planning trusts, Hazen Law Group provides personalized guidance to meet diverse planning needs.

Hazen Law Group

2000 Linglestown Road, Suite 202 Harrisburg, PA 17110

(717) 540-4332

https://www.hazenlawgroup.com/

Press Contact : Media Contact

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.