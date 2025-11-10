College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving Named to Entrepreneur’s 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans List

Veterans who now own College HUNKS franchises

Veterans make up about 15% of the company’s franchise owners, drawn to the brand’s purpose-driven culture.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving has been recognized by Entrepreneur as one of the Top Franchises for Veterans in 2025, honoring the company’s commitment to supporting military service members as they transition into business ownership.

“We’re honored to be named a top franchise for veterans,” said College HUNKS co-founder Nick Friedman. “Their leadership and service-minded spirit are at the heart of who we are, and we’re proud to help them succeed in this next chapter.”

Roughly 15% of the company’s franchisees are veterans, drawn to the brand’s purpose-driven culture, leadership opportunities, and strong support system.

One of them is U.S. Navy veteran Cliff Sabo. After serving 22 years as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician, disarming hundreds of bombs across Iraq, Afghanistan, Africa, and beyond, Sabo was searching for his next mission. He found it at College HUNKS, opening his franchise in Destin, Florida.

“College HUNKS stood out because their mission is to Move the World, literally and figuratively,” said Sabo. “I know firsthand how stressful moving can be. Helping people through that process and making it easier gives me a real sense of purpose.”

Sabo is among the many veterans thriving as franchise owners with College HUNKS. The company also offers a $7,500 discount on franchise fees for veterans and participates in VetFran, which helps service members transition into franchising. In 2025, USA Today also highlighted College HUNKS for helping veterans serve in a new way.

“College HUNKS immediately appealed to me because it offered a structured, mission-oriented environment, something I knew well from the military,” added Sabo. “It allows me to take the leadership, discipline, and teamwork skills I developed in the Navy and apply them to building a business while serving my community.”

College HUNKS weaves community impact into its daily operations. For every job completed, the company donates two meals to U.S. Hunger, assists domestic violence survivors with free moves, and recycles or donates items to give them a second life.

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and is now approaching 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. College H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

